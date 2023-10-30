Safety Shot’s Highly Anticipated Wellness Beverage that Reduces Blood Alcohol Content Set to Launch First Week of December 2023 at www.DrinkSafetyShot.com & www.Amazon.com

Launch partner Advantage Solutions to promote Safety Shot—Advantage Solutions is the #1 marketing promotions agency in the U.S., manages over $80 billion annually in U.S. sales and works with clients including Anheuser-Busch, Spindrift, Costco, and Target

Current beverage launching December 2023 is a nutraceutical and does not require FDA approval

New study demonstrated Safety Shot reduced blood alcohol content within 30 minutes compared to control, with statistically significant results

Wholesale distribution to commence Q1 2024

JUPITER, FL, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safety Shot Inc. (Nasdaq: SHOT) today announced the direct-to-consumer launch of Safety Shot, the first patented beverage on Earth that helps people feel better faster by reducing blood alcohol content and boosting clarity, in the first week of December 2023. The beverage will be available for retail purchase at www.DrinkSafetyShot.com and www.Amazon.com. The Company plans to launch business-to-business sales of Safety Shot to distributors, retailers, restaurants, and bars in the first quarter of 2024.

Safety Shot’s launch is boosted by the Company’s engagement of Advantage Solutions, which deploys its expansive sales, marketing, and technology solutions to ramp and grow sales. Its customers include top beverage industry players Anheuser-Busch, Spindrift, and Keurig/Dr. Pepper, as well as the largest retailers in the U.S. including Costco, Target, Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons, top foodservice providers, and hospitality venues. Advantage Solutions manages over $80 billion in annual sales in the U.S. and has coverage across over 250,000 retails outlets in 35 countries.

Pushing the boundaries of innovation and wellness, Safety Shot is creating an exciting new product category—rapid alcohol detoxification—in the fast-growing $1.56 billion hangover remedies market which is projected to grow 14.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Safety Shot’s breakthrough patented formula accelerates the process of detoxifying the body of alcohol through a tailored selection of all natural vitamins, minerals, and nootropics that assist with rehydration and mental clarity. Through four distinct mechanisms of action (MOAs), Safety Shot targets the central nervous system (CNS), repairing all things that alcohol impairs: 1) sobers a person up; 2) prevents residual alcohol from being absorbed in the gut; 3) reduces the effects of alcohol that has been absorbed by the blood; and 4) maintains hydration—plus a fifth “feel good” component which no other drink or supposed remedy claims: improves mental and physical feeling of wellbeing.

A recent study of the nutraceutical functional beverage version of Safety Shot, set to launch in December, reduced blood alcohol content (BAC) within 30 minutes. The average reduction in percentage of BAC when Safety Shot was administered was 0.079 % BAC/hour compared to 0.01 % BAC/hour for the control group, which did not drink Safety Shot, with a statistically significant p-value of .02428. A larger double-blinded placebo-controlled trial has been initiated and the Company expects the results in December 2023. A more concentrated, prescription version of the Safety Shot formula is being developed as a detox product for alcohol poisoning.

“We’re very excited to launch Safety Shot through our multichannel strategy designed to dominate e-commerce, quickly win retail shelf space, and establish longstanding ties with key distribution and sales partners,” stated Safety Shot’s CEO Brian John. “Led by our executive managed team that has launched numerous successful brands and business and led sales into the billions at companies including Anheuser Busch, and supported Advantage Solutions as well as our growing roster of brand ambassador influencers, we are confident that Safety Shot will become a blockbuster product creating a new category in the beverage industry.”

About Safety Shot

Safety Shot, a wellness and functional beverage company, is set to launch Safety Shot, the first patented beverage on Earth that helps people feel better faster by reducing blood alcohol content and boosting clarity. The Company plans to spin off legacy assets from its Jupiter Wellness business to unlock value for shareholders.

