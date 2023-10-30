EEZY PLC -- INVESTOR NEWS -- 30 OCTOBER 2023 AT 14:45





Eezy Plc: Invitation to briefing on the Q3/2023 interim report

Eezy Plc will publish the Interim report for 1-9/2023 on Tuesday 7 November 2023 approx. at 8.00.

A Finnish-language webcast for investors, analysts and media will be held on 7 November 2023 at 13.00 (Finnish time) at https://eezy.videosync.fi/2023-q3-tulos.

The webcast will be hosted by CEO Siina Saksi and CFO Hannu Nyman. During the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions via chat.

A recording of the webcast will be later available at the company's website.





Further information:

Hannu Nyman



CFO

Eezy Plc

hannu.nyman@eezy.fi

tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913



