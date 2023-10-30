Navigating the Lipid Nanoparticle Revolution: A Comprehensive Market Analysis (2024-2034)

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Lipid Nanoparticles Market Analysis & Forecast 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global lipid nanoparticles market size was estimated to be USD 0.892 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach at USD 4.09 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 14.85% during the forecast period 2024-2034. Increasing demand for advanced gene delivery systems, rising focus on the development of LNP-based drugs, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, surge in demand for personalized medicines, increasing mergers & acquisition within market players, growing research & development activities by market players, and the growing launch of advanced lipid products by major market players are some of the key factors boosting the market growth.







The growing launch of advanced lipid products by major market players is predicted to boost the market growth during the forecast period. Lipid nanoparticles represent highly developed gene delivery systems in clinical applications. They are typically employed for transporting nucleic acids, making them a promising choice for numerous therapeutic possibilities within the pharmaceutical field. Numerous pharmaceutical and biotech firms are prioritizing the production of drugs based on lipid nanoparticles to transport diverse therapeutic agents. For instance, In September 2022, The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has granted a contract worth USD 13.8 million to the University of California to carry out immune profiling of lipid nanoparticles, with the aim of investigating their impact on enhancing protective responses to vaccines.



By type, solid lipids nanoparticles (SLNs) was the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global lipid nanoparticles market in 2023 owing to increasing demand for cancer treatment & drug discovery and rising number of clinical trials. Additionally, Nanostructured lipid carriers (NLCs) is predicted to grow at fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing research & development activities and rising introduction advanced nanostructured lipid carriers-based drugs by market players. For instance, in April 2022, IOI Oleo GmbH developed nano lipid carriers encapsulating Azithromycin (AM) for the intention of delivering it to the eyes. These carriers were then transformed into a gel system that was evaluated for various aspects such as tissue pathology, moisture content, passage through barriers, controlled drug discharge, potential for irritation, and effectiveness against bacteria.



By application, therapeutics was the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global lipid nanoparticles market in 2023 owing to rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing focus on manufacturing drugs for the treatment of chronic diseases, and surge in collaborations within private & government bodies. For instance, in June 2022, Evonik AG has established a collaborative venture with the United States government to construct a state-of-the-art production facility focused on lipid-based technologies for the production of mRNA-based products. The U.S. government has allocated funding of up to USD 150.0 million for this facility through the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). Additionally, research is predicted to grow at fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the surge in research & development activities, growing number of clinical trials, and increasing focus on development of LNP-mRNA-based vaccines.



By end-user, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies was the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global lipid nanoparticles market in 2023 owing to growing demand for LNPs by market players, rising launch of novel products by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and increasing collaborations within market players. For instance, in July 2022, Precision NanoSystems has partnered with Replicate Bioscience to produce genomic medications for the treatment of inflammatory and autoimmune conditions, as well as various other diseases. Additionally, research institutes is predicted to grow at fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the surge in research studies on LNPs for the development of innovative products and increasing introduction of advanced products.



North America region is anticipated for the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the presence of leading market players, rising focus on expansion by market players, and increasing focus on expansion by market players. For instance, in May 2022, Gattefosse has inaugurated a recently constructed manufacturing plant in Texas, United States, dedicated to the production of specialized lipid-based ingredients tailored for use in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic sectors. Additionally, Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the surge in product approvals, growing research & development activities, rising collaborations within market players, and rising collaborations within market players for the supply of nanoparticles. For instance, in July 2023, Cytiva, a prominent player in the life sciences industry on a global scale, has introduced the NanoAssemblr commercial formulation system, specifically designed for the clinical and commercial production of medicines utilizing lipid nanoparticles.



Report Segmentation:

By Type

Nanostructured Lipid Carriers (NLCs)

Solid Lipids Nanoparticles (SLNs)

By Application

Research

Therapeutics

By End-user

Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

By Region

Companies Mentioned

Gattefosse

IOI Oleo GmbH

Merck

Evonik Industries

VAV Lifesciences

Precision NanoSystems

Polypeptide Therapeutic Solutions

Danaher

Moderna

Adium Pharma

Croda International

Avanti Polar Lipids

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2023 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $0.89 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $4.09 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.8% Regions Covered Global





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/plqufi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment