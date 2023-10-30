Montenegro Ministry of Defense Selects BIO-key for Secure Data Access for All Ministry Employees With Multi-factor Authentication and Single Sign-On

MADRID, Spain and HOLMDEL, N.J., Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key® International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of workforce and customer identity and access management (IAM) featuring passwordless, phoneless and token-less Identity-Bound Biometric (IBB) authentication solutions, today announced that the Ministry of Defense of Montenegro has deployed AuthControl Sentry for secure IAM for all of the Ministry’s government employees through BIO-key EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa).



The Defense Ministry’s obligation is to ensure the security and defense of Montenegro and the objective of the project was to require MFA for login and to simplify the user experience through SSO integration with web and legacy applications. This project was managed by REAL security d.o.o, one of BIO-key EMEA’s trusted partners with several years of experience implementing complex cybersecurity solutions in the region.

"Adding another defense ministry client only further validates the strength of BIO-key’s multi-factor authentication solutions, not only in the defense industry but in any environment where strong security is a requirement. Our team continuously strives to improve our products and stay ahead of increasing threats in today’s global environment. We have earned trust working closely with various government-related customers, international partners, and enterprise customers, many in highly-regulated industries, where robust security is paramount," said Alex Rocha, Managing Director, BIO-key EMEA.

About BIO-key International, Inc. ( www.bio-key.com )

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software managing millions of users. Its cloud-based PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, convenient, and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. With industry-leading Identity-Bound Biometric (IBB) capabilities, BIO-key's patented software and hardware solutions enable large-scale Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions and customized on-premises solutions. BIO-key EMEA (formerly Swivel Secure Europe, S.A.) is an IAM solutions provider based in Madrid, Spain, that serves the European, Middle East, and African markets.

