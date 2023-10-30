Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Investments in Vehicle Electrification: Localized Battery Development and Production Prioritized to Cater to Future Regional Electric Vehicle Demand

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Competitive Analysis of Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Investments in Vehicle Electrification" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this latest report, the projection indicates that the global EV market will record over 44% year-on-year unit sales growth in 2023. China, Europe, and North America will be important contributors to this surge. Increased focus on reducing carbon emissions will drive EV demand in coming years. OEMs have been rushing to gain a share of the competitive EV market through fresh launches and extensive investments for future growth.

Top EV OEMs BYD, Tesla, and Volkswagen will sell 5.7 million EVs in 2023, up from 4 million in 2022. Rising demand - expected to multiply several times by the decade's end - proves to OEMs that EVs are the way to go. As such, OEMs are announcing enormous investments in EV development to secure the top spot in EV sales.

Most investments are toward securing the future supply chain of critical materials/products necessary for EV production and co-development of technological innovations. In addition, OEMs understand the importance of making EVs per customer requirements. This has prompted them to adopt localized development and manufacturing strategies to capture competitive markets like China. A few OEMs are also working to improve their charging infrastructure network to ease EV charging. However, charging infrastructure deployments still need to catch up to the required numbers.

Region-wise, many OEMs have announced investments in North America due to favorable government policies and a surge in EV demand. The region will likely attract considerable investments in the coming years. The publisher expects two other key markets, China and Europe, to register moderate to high investments.

This report discusses EV investments by OEMs and their sales in global markets. With 2022 as the base year, the study period is 2022-2030 and the forecast period is 2023-2030. The geographic scope is North America, China, and Europe.

OEMs profiled are BMW, Ford, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai-Kia, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Stellantis, Tesla, Toyota, and Volkswagen. The research includes information about OEMs' electrification investments, future sales targets, and roadmaps to achieve the individual targets to provide stakeholders insights into this dynamic space.

Key Topics Covered:





1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Overall EV Market and Leading OEMs

Scope of Analysis

Global EV Market, 2022 and 2023e (Top 5 EV markets)

EV Growth and Penetration - Key OEMs

Top EV Players and Market Share

Investment Summary of Key OEMs

EV Highlights - Current and Future Investments

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Profiles of Leading OEMs - BMW

4. Profiles of Leading OEMs - Ford Motor Company

5. Profiles of Leading OEMs - General Motors

6. Profiles of Leading OEMs - Honda Motor Company

7. Profiles of Leading OEMs - Hyundai-Kia

8. Profiles of Leading OEMs - Mercedes-Benz

9. Profiles of Leading OEMs - Nissan

10. Profiles of Leading OEMs - Stellantis

11. Profiles of Leading OEMs - Tesla

12. Profiles of Leading OEMs - Toyota

13. Profiles of Leading OEMs - Volkswagen



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a8hes1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.