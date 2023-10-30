Global Stationery Products Strategic Business Report 2023: Growing Trend towards Bullet-Journaling and Hand Lettering Supports Sales of Writing Instruments and Notebooks

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stationery Products: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Stationery Products estimated at US$24.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$34.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Printing Supplies, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.8% CAGR and reach US$17.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Paper-based Stationery Products segment is readjusted to a revised 3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR



The Stationery Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 382 Forecast Period 2020 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020 $22.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $29.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2% Regions Covered Global

