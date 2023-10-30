Global Stationery Products Strategic Business Report 2023: Growing Trend towards Bullet-Journaling and Hand Lettering Supports Sales of Writing Instruments and Notebooks

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stationery Products: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Stationery Products estimated at US$24.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$34.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Printing Supplies, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.8% CAGR and reach US$17.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Paper-based Stationery Products segment is readjusted to a revised 3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR
The Stationery Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 259 Featured) -
- American Greetings Corporation
- Archies Limited
- Brother International Corporation
- Canon U.S.A., Inc.
- CSS Industries Inc.
- Dixon Ticonderoga Company
- Hallmark Cards, Inc.
- Herlitz PBS AG
- Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P.
- International Writing Instrument Corp.
- Kokuyo Co., Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Pencil Co., Ltd.
- Montblanc International GmbH
- Office Depot, Inc.
- Pentel Co., Ltd.
- Pilot Corporation
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Societe BIC
- ST DuPont SA
- Staples Advantage
- Xerox Corporation
What's New?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|382
|Forecast Period
|2020 - 2027
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020
|$22.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|$29.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Stationery Products - A Diverse and Dispersed Industry
- Digitalization Brings in a Mixed Bag of Opportunities & Challenges for Stationery Products
- Writing Instruments Continue to Attract Demand
- Digital Fatigue Triggers Revival of Interest in Penmanship and Printed Books
- Recent Market Activity
- Education Sector - A Major Market for Stationery Products
- Rising Education Levels to Inject Demand
- Seasonality is the Norm, Rather than an Exception
- Digitization Impacts Demand for Conventional Office Supplies
- Market Outlook
- Developing Countries to Drive Global Growth
- Stationery Products - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Product Innovations Spark Renewed Interest in Stationery
- Demand for Personalized Stationery Gains Momentum
- The Home Office - An Expanding Market Segment
- New Office Starts & Corporate Expansions - Key to Growth for Office Supplies
- Paper & Paper-Based Products - Traditional Revenue Contributors
- Trends Dictating a Direct Face-Off of Paper Products with Digitization
- Growing Trend towards Bullet-Journaling and Hand Lettering Support Sales of Writing Instruments and Notebooks
- Rise in Adoption of Eco-Friendly Products
- DIY Market Presents New Opportunities
- Demand on Rise for Fundraising Calendars
- Stationery Licensing Offers New Pockets of Growth
- Rise in Sales of Gift-Wrap and Party Goods
- Writing Instruments - A Review
- Writing Instruments Growth Drivers (On a Scale of 1-10)
- Pens/Markers - Less Fazed by Digital Media
- Premium Fountain Pens Remain a Niche
- Luxury Writing Instruments Garner Demand
- Ergonomic Pens to Relieve Writers Cramp
- Personalization of Pens Grows in Demand
- Demand on Rise for Fashionable and Stylish Writing Instruments
- Pens in the Competitive List of Gifts
- The 'Green Trend' - Assaying the Environmental Cause
- Pencil Makers Go the Digital Way
- Binders and Notebooks Emerge as Fashionable Items
- Envelopes Market - A Review
- Favorable Demographics Augur Well for Educational Stationery Products Market
- Youth Bulge Augurs Well for Stationery Products Market
- Writing & Marking Instruments Reach Toddlers
- Women - The Largest Home Office Users
- Features in Home-Office Supplies Increasingly Preferred by Consumers (Rating on Scale of 1-10, 1 being the least)
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
