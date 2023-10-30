Cancer Support Community Imerman Angels Partners with EO Care to Offer Clinically Guided Cannabis Care and Advice to Members

BOSTON, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EO Care , which provides the first clinically guided cannabis health and wellness solution for employers, payers and associations, announced today that cancer support community Imerman Angels has partnered with EO Care as its cannabis care content partner.



Imerman Angels provides free, personalized one-on-one cancer support for cancer fighters, survivors, previvors and caregivers. Soon, visitors to the Imerman Angels website will be able to access EO Care’s educational material about cannabis including whether it’s right for them, how to optimize their use, and even how to reduce their use.

“Many cancer patients find that cannabis gives them relief from their symptoms,” said Stephanie Lieber, Executive Director of Imerman Angels. “But even though it’s now legal in most states, clinical guidance is difficult to find. Physicians may recommend cannabis, but can’t prescribe it and don’t have the knowledge to give advice on forms and dosage. Patients are left relying on friends, family and retail dispensary staff for advice - none of whom are trained cannabis clinicians. This new partnership with EO Care will ensure that the Imerman Angels community has access to clinically based support specifically developed for cancer patients.”

Medical cannabis – legal in 39 states – is now a common way for cancer patients help manage their pain, nausea, sleeplessness and anxiety during treatment – in fact, up to 40% of patients with cancer will use cannabis at some point along their cancer trajectory for treatment related side effects – either during treatment or during survivorship. And for many patients, medical cannabis is less risky than opioids and other controlled substances when it comes to side effects and addiction.

EO Care has developed specific care pathways for cancer patients seeking alternative symptom abatement strategies using cannabis.

Brooke Worster, M.D., Director, Division of Supportive Oncology at Jefferson Health and medical care advisor at EO Care, has performed groundbreaking research into the benefits of cannabis for cancer patients. “Today, many cancer patients are using cannabis without any guidance,” said Dr. Worster. “No one is checking for drug interactions, and some people are making themselves ill. EO Care is filling that gap, providing real clinical guidance for those seeking to use cannabis for health reasons.”

“Cannabis has been proven by Dr. Worster and many others to have a measurable impact on relieving cancer and cancer treatment symptoms,” said Sean Collins, Co-founder and CEO of EO Care. “Through this partnership with Imerman Angels, we hope to help many more cancer patients make safe choices about using cannabis.”