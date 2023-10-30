Watershed Adds Water and Waste Data Management to Leading Sustainability Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, CA & LONDON, UK, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Watershed today announced that customers can now use its industry-leading enterprise sustainability platform to measure, report, and manage water and waste data in addition to greenhouse gas emissions data.



The updated functionality allows companies to manage all environmental data in a single platform, enabling better oversight of environmental impact and seamless compliance with regulatory frameworks like the European Union’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).



Nearly every company in the world owns or leases buildings, and tracking and reducing those buildings’ environmental impact is a key component of corporate sustainability strategies. The new water and waste functionality complements Watershed’s solutions for Scope 1-3 emissions measurement, reporting, and reductions.



“Watershed is one of the first solutions to combine deep emissions measurement with water and waste metrics. Companies now have easy access to the data they need to inform comprehensive ESG reporting and commensurate environmental action,” said Yubing Zhang, Head of Platform Products at Watershed.



