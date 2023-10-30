Matterport Announces Collaboration with Stockperks to Offer Rewards for Retail Investors

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading digital twin platform to access, understand, and utilize properties, and Stockperks, the premier retail investor engagement company, announced today the launch of the Matterport Shareholder Rewards Program on the Stockperks app.



To kick off the program, retail shareholders who leverage the Stockperks app can obtain discounts on a Matterport subscription and a free Axis device . Additional perks are available for a limited time and will be updated on an ongoing basis. Investors should visit the Stockperks app for more details on how to claim Matterport shareholder perks.

Since its founding in 2011, Matterport’s pioneering technology has set the standard for digitizing, accessing and managing buildings, spaces and places online. The Company’s innovative software platform, spatial data library, and 3D capture technology have broken down the barriers that have kept the largest asset class in the world, buildings and physical spaces, offline and underutilized for many years. The digitization and datafication of the built world can continue to unlock significant operational efficiencies and property values, and Matterport is a leading platform to lead this enormous global transformation. With approximately 10.5 million spaces under management and 33 billion square feet digitized as of June 30, 2023, Matterport is continuing to penetrate the estimated $327 trillion global building stock and expand its footprint across various end markets, including residential and commercial real estate, facilities management, retail, architecture, engineering and construction, insurance and repair, and travel and hospitality.

“We’re excited to partner with Stockperks and provide our retail investors an opportunity to experience Matterport solutions firsthand, enhancing their understanding of the company and providing a new way for us to connect with retail shareholders directly,” said JD Fay, Chief Financial Officer of Matterport.

“We are incredibly pleased to partner with Matterport, a leader in the digital transformation of the built world. Adding retail shareholder benefits is a testament to Matterport’s commitment to all of its investors,” said Agnies Watson, President and Co-Founder of Stockperks. “We are honored to enable stronger connections between Matterport and its investors.”

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial data platform turns buildings into data to make every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 177 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at Matterport.com and browse a gallery of digital twins.

About Stockperks

Stockperks is reimagining and revolutionizing how retail investors and companies connect. It’s the first multi-channel marketplace where individual investors get the perks of company ownership, companies create a community of engaged, informed and loyal individual investors, and everyone is invested in the company’s success.

