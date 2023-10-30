Hello Birdie Takes Flight in Bellflower, California, Offering a Global Chicken Adventure at SteelCraft Bellflower

BELLFLOWER, CA, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The bustling food scene in Bellflower just got a whole lot tastier with the grand opening of Hello Birdie! Nestled within the vibrant atmosphere of SteelCraft Bellflower, Hello Birdie brings a world of flavor to its patrons, promising to elevate your chicken cravings to new heights.

Hello Birdie is set to become the go-to destination for chicken lovers, featuring a mouthwatering menu that includes delectable chicken sandwiches, irresistible chicken tenders, and crispy tots. But what sets Hello Birdie apart is its unique twist on global flavors. From the “Seoulthern Birdie” with its classic chipotle BBQ sauce to the timeless “Classic Birdie,” the menu offers an enticing range of culinary experiences that will leave your taste buds delighted.

SteelCraft Bellflower, an iconic outdoor urban eatery, provides the perfect backdrop for Hello Birdie making this chicken restaurant even more unique. This dynamic space was created with a mission to bring people together over great food, drinks, live music, and entertainment. Hello Birdie’s presence within SteelCraft Bellflower perfectly aligns with the spirit of community and togetherness that SteelCraft is known for.

Every Saturday, Hello Birdie takes the excitement up a notch with “Rhythm & Brunch” from 11 am to 3 pm. Patrons can join for a delicious fusion of food, beer, wine, and live music, creating an unforgettable weekend experience at SteelCraft Bellflower.

In response to popular demand, Hello Birdie is pleased to announce that we are now available for delivery and pickup through Grubhub and DoorDash. Now, you can enjoy our delicious offerings from the comfort of your own home or office.

At Hello Birdie, we’re not just serving food; we’re crafting culinary journeys that leave our customers craving more. Our commitment to providing exceptional food, a welcoming atmosphere, and a friendly staff is what has endeared us to our patrons.

So, come spread your wings and embark on a global chicken adventure with Hello Birdie at SteelCraft Bellflower. Whether you’re a seasoned chicken enthusiast or just looking for a new gastronomic delight, we promise to satisfy your cravings and take you on a flavor-packed journey like no other.

For more information, visit us at hellobirdierestaurant.com. Follow us on facebook or instagram for updates, promotions, and mouthwatering visuals.

About Hello Birdie: Hello Birdie is a renowned restaurant in Bellflower, California, located within the dynamic space of SteelCraft Bellflower. Known for its global twist on classic chicken dishes, Hello Birdie offers a range of delectable chicken sandwiches, tenders, tots, and more. With a commitment to delivering exceptional flavors and a warm, welcoming atmosphere, Hello Birdie has quickly become a beloved destination for locals and food enthusiasts.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/hello-birdie-takes-flight-in-bellflower-california-offering-a-global-chicken-adventure-at-steelcraft-bellflower/