Indoor Farming Market Accelerates at 11.3% CAGR to Cross US$ 118.17 Billion by 2033: Fact.MR Analysis

The global Indoor Farming Market stands at a valuation of US$ 40.51 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period (2023 to 2033, according to a research study conducted by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.

The worldwide indoor farming business is booming because of increased demand for sustainable agriculture solutions, year-round production, and the need to minimize the effects of climate change. Indoor farming is a cutting-edge solution to classic agriculture problems, giving an environmentally friendly, space-efficient, and economical way to cultivate crops. The growth of the market is driven by environmental sustainability and year-round manufacturing. When compared to traditional agriculture, indoor farming considerably reduces water usage and land needs.

Key Segments of Indoor Farming Industry Research Report

By Facility Type By Growing System By Component By Crop Type Glass or Poly Greenhouses

Indoor Vertical Farms

Container Farms

Others Aeroponics

Hydroponics

Aquaponics

Soil-based

Hybrid Hardware

Software Fruits & Vegetables

Flowers & Ornamentals

Herbs & Microgreens

Others



Rise of urbanization has fueled the adoption of indoor farming practices, providing city dwellers with fresh, locally farmed produce. Hydroponics, vertical farming, and controlled environment agriculture are pushing the frontiers of what can be cultivated indoors and diminishing dependency on soil. The COVID-19 pandemic has also highlighted the importance of resilient local food systems, making indoor farming an appealing food security solution.

Consumers are looking for sustainable and locally sourced solutions as they become more aware of the environmental impact of food production. Indoor farming meets these requirements. Integration of IoT, AI, and modern LED lighting has increased crop output and operating efficiency dramatically.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global indoor farming market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 11.3% through 2033.

Asia Pacific accounted for 32.1% share of the global market in 2022.

The software segment is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2023 to 2033.

Demand for indoor farming solutions is projected to reach a market value of US$ 118.17 billion by the end of 2033.

The flowers and ornamentals segment accounted for a market share of 28.9% in 2022.

The hydroponics segment accounted for 49.9% share of the market in 2022 and is projected to rise at a CAGR of 6.5% over the next ten years.

The hardware segment is set to advance at a CAGR of 7.6% through the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

The glass or poly greenhouses segment held 49.2% market share in 2022 and is projected to expand at 6.5% CAGR through 2033.

North America accounted for 24.8% of the global market share in 2022.

“Indoor farming necessitates a deeper understanding of food production. The indoor farming market is rapidly transforming the landscape of agriculture. With a strong emphasis on sustainability, year-round production, urban accessibility, and cutting-edge technology, it is positioned to address key global challenges, including food security, resource efficiency, and environmental sustainability. As the market continues to expand and innovate, it promises to play a central role in shaping the future of agriculture, providing fresh and sustainable food solutions to an ever-growing global population,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Need for Crop Diversification and Maximization of Resource Efficiency

Seasonal variations, unexpected weather patterns, and severe climatic conditions frequently interrupt harvests in traditional outdoor agriculture. Indoor farming provides a creative solution to this dilemma by offering regulated environments in which crops can flourish year-round, regardless of external conditions.

Stable year-round output ensures a consistent and continuous supply of fresh, locally grown vegetables, reducing reliance on changing seasons and the need to import food from distant locations. This not only solves concerns about food security but also minimizes the carbon footprint associated with long-distance shipping.

Indoor farms can change environmental elements such as temperature, humidity, and light to meet the needs of a wide variety of crops. This adaptability enables the production of seasonal crops outside of their regular seasons. It also allows growers to experiment with exotic or high-value crops that may not be feasible in their local climate, thus broadening the offerings of the market and economic possibilities. Indoor farms are consistent with the larger drive to reduce food waste, as they eliminate the need to dump unsold or rotten produce due to their limited shelf life.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) USD 118.17 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 11.3% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 80 Tables No. of Figures 219 Figures



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the indoor farming market for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on facility type (glass or poly greenhouses, indoor vertical farms, container farms, others), growing system (aeroponics, hydroponics, aquaponics, soil-based, hybrid), component (hardware, software), and crop type (fruits & vegetables, herbs & microgreens, flowers & ornamentals, others), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

