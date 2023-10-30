Increased Demand for Natural & Organic Ingredients to Steer Canada Eyeshadow Stick & Blush Stick Market Sales Past US$ 389.4 Million by 2033 | Future Market Insights

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per newly released data by Future Market Insights (FMI), the Canada eyeshadow stick & blush stick market is expected to be worth US$ ~245 million in 2023 and US$ ~389.4 million by 2033, growing at ~4.7% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.



The popularity of natural and organic components in the cosmetic sector has rapidly expanded along with the trend towards natural and organic household products. Natural products are gaining popularity among beauty experts as the emphasis on preserving healthy skin increases.

Beauty enthusiasts have changed due to this trend, which has a noticeable effect on the sales of cosmetics like blush and eyeshadow sticks. Key companies are concentrating on product development to meet the specific needs of knowledgeable beauty enthusiasts and bloggers as consumer perceptions of natural beauty products change.

Informed beauty enthusiasts often opt for color cosmetics such as eyeshadows and blushes that are safe and provide a natural experience. Hence, the rising prevalence of natural and organic products has fueled growth in the Canadian eyeshadow stick & blush stick market.

Request Your Sample Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16796

Key Takeaways from the Canada Eyeshadow Stick & Blush Stick Market Study

Eyeshadow stick is expected to hold a prominent share of the Canadian eyeshadow stick & blush stick market.

Key players are focusing on implementing eco-friendly and sustainable manufacturing processes to cater to the increasing demand for eyeshadow sticks and blush sticks.

In terms of sales channels, the online segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of ~6.9% during the projection period.



“The use of cutting-edge technologies by beauty brands to facilitate safer cosmetic product trials is increasingly emphasized. During the forecast period, the market is anticipated to benefit from using virtual reality to encourage online purchasing,” says Sneha Verghese, Senior Consumer Goods and Products Consultant at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Get the Complete Report Methodology Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-16796

Who is winning?

Manufacturers are concentrating on boosting their R&D expenditure for innovation and manufacturing smaller, streamlined, and fashionable products.

Scope of the Report:

Attribute Details Estimated Market Size (2023E) ~US$ 245 Million Projected Market Valuation (2033F) ~US$ 389.4 Million Value-based CAGR (2023 to 2033) ~4.7% Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Historical Data Available for 2018 to 2022 Market Analysis US$ Million/Billion for Value Key Regions Covered North America Key Countries Covered Canada Key Segments Covered Product Type

Sales Channel Key Companies Profiled L'Oreal SA

Maybelline

Nyx Professional Makeup

Rimmel London

ELF Cosmetics

Revlon

Coty Inc.

Chanel

Dior Beauty

M.A.C Cosmetics

Charlotte Tilbury

Sheiseido Company

Bobbi Brown

Yves Saint Laurent

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Others (As per Request) Report Coverage Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives

Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the Canada eyeshadow stick & blush stick market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033. The study divulges compelling insights on Canadian eyeshadow stick & blush stick market by product type (eyeshadow stick & blush stick), sales channel (beauty salons, modern trade, departmental stores, specialty stores, online retailers, mono brand stores, and other sales channel).

Access Exclusive Data and Premium Insights at Discounts! Buy Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/16796

Global Canada Eyeshadow Stick & Blush Stick Market by Category

By Product Type:

Eyeshadow Stick

Blush Stick

By Sales Channel:

Beauty Salons

Modern Trade

Departmental Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retailers Direct to Consumers Third Party to Consumers

Mono Brand Stores

Other Sales Channels



About Consumer Product Division at Future Market Insights

The consumer product team at Future Market Insights provides all the necessary insights and consulting analysis to fulfill the unique business intelligence needs of clients worldwide. With a catalog of more than 500 reports pertaining to the latest statistics and analysis from the consumer product industry, the team is happy to help with every business intelligence research and consulting requirement.

Author

Sneha Varghese (Senior Consultant, Consumer Products & Goods) has 6+ years of experience in the market research and consulting industry. She has worked on 200+ research assignments pertaining to Consumer Retail Goods.

Her work is primarily focused on facilitating strategic decisions, planning and managing cross-functional business operations, technology projects, and driving successful implementations. She has helped create insightful, relevant analysis of Food & Beverage market reports and studies that include consumer market, retail, and manufacturer research perspective. She has also been involved in several bulletins in food magazines and journals.

Explore FMI’s Extensive Ongoing Coverage on Consumer Product Domain:

The eye shadow market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 3,080.8 million in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 6,034 million by 2033. The adoption of eye shadow is likely to advance at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

As per newly released data by Future Market Insights (FMI), the DIY eyelash extension market is estimated at USD 534.0 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1,093.6 million by 2033, at a CAGR of ~7.3% from 2023 to 2033.

During the forecast period, the demand for eyewear is expected to increase at a CAGR of 6%, from US$ 114.95 billion in 2021 to US$ 205.86 Million by 2032. In recent years, the global eyewear market share has seen significant expansion, particularly in Asia-Pacific rising markets like India and China.

As per FMI’s safety eyewear market research, the industry is expected to garner a market value of US$ 4 Billion in 2023 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 7 Billion by registering a CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

According to Future Market Insights (FMI), during the projected period, the Europe safety eyewear market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 4.5% through the forecast period 2023 to 2033. The market value is projected to increase from US$ 941.8 million in 2023 to US$ 1,457.5 million by 2033.



About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube