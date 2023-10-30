LPL Financial Welcomes 360 Wealth Advisors

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisors Michael J. Pumo CFP®, CEPA®, AWMA and David A. DiRe have joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, RIA and custodial platforms. They reported having served approximately $250 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*, and join LPL from UBS.



With the move, Pumo and DiRe launch 360 Wealth Advisors, an independent financial practice based in Austin, Texas. The name of the firm is a nod to both Austin’s award-winning and uniquely designed Pennybacker Bridge, more commonly known as the 360 Bridge, and the type of experience they want to provide for their clients – the ability to see everything around them with no blind spots.

“With wealth comes great opportunity, as well as increasing complexity of choice – especially with respect to who you entrust to share your financial and personal aspirations,” said DiRe. “Michael and I believe in taking a holistic approach to wealth management. We take the time to get to know our clients, their goals and even their fiscal legacy aspirations so we can work with them to create a comprehensive plan for their financial future.”

Looking for more autonomy, as well as the ability to provide an elevated client experience, Pumo and DiRe, who have more than 40 years of combined experience, researched several firms before selecting LPL as the best fit for their business.

“We spent a lot of time doing our due diligence before making this move and the key selling point for us was that LPL makes it easy for us to run our business our way,” said Pumo. “We are confident that by using LPL’s streamlined and integrated technology solutions and robust tools we will be able to provide a best-in-class experience for our clients.”

Scott Posner, LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development, said, “We welcome Michael and David to LPL and are honored to support the launch of 360 Wealth Advisors. At LPL we understand what it takes to build and operate a thriving practice, and we are committed to offering cutting-edge business solutions and integrated capabilities designed to help advisors grow and differentiate their practice – on their own terms. We look forward to supporting 360 Wealth Advisors for years to come.”

Related

Advisors, find an LPL business development representative near you.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for advisors and enterprises, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve, serving more than 22,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,100 enterprises and at approximately 560 registered investment advisor ("RIA") firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-mediated model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial professional. At LPL, independence means that advisors and enterprise leaders have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run a thriving business. They have the flexibility to do business their way. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors and enterprises, so they can take care of their clients.



Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial"), a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. LPL Financial and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States. 360 Wealth Advisors LLC and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the "Investor Relations" or "Press Releases" section of our website.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from year-end 2022.

Connect with Us!

https://twitter.com/lpl

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc