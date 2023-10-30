Global Clickstream Analytics Strategic Business Report 2023: Clickstream-Based Campaign Optimization Upgrades Advertising Industry

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clickstream Analytics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Clickstream Analytics estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Click Path & Website Optimization, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.2% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Customer Analysis segment is readjusted to a revised 14.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $382.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.6% CAGR



The Clickstream Analytics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$382.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$700.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.4% and 13.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.1% CAGR.



Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Clickstream Analytics: An Introductory Prelude

Sophisticated Capabilities Prompt Widespread Adoption

Escalating Use Case Across Web-Empowered Industries

Internet Dynamics Strongly Support the Deployment of Clickstream Analytics

Clickstream Analytics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Clickstream Analytics for Effective Tracking of Customer's Online Journey

Empowering Brands to Turn Browsers into Buyers

Real-time Upselling & Cross Selling Made Easier with Clickstream Analytics

Customer Interests Effectively Understood with Clickstream Analysis

Clickstream-Based Campaign Optimization Upgrades Advertising Industry

eCommerce & Retail Firms Leverage Clickstream Analytics to Generate Valuable Insights

Competitive Forces Generate Ample Room for Analytics in Media & Entertainment Industry

Clickstream Analytics: A Shot in the Arm for Travel Agencies

Hotel Guest Data Mining Made Highly Convenient with Analytics

Businesses Rely On Clickstream Data to Optimize Social Outreach

Clickstream Analytics

Types of Clickstream Analytics

