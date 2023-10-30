Global Clickstream Analytics Strategic Business Report 2023: Clickstream-Based Campaign Optimization Upgrades Advertising Industry

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clickstream Analytics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Clickstream Analytics estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Click Path & Website Optimization, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.2% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Customer Analysis segment is readjusted to a revised 14.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $382.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.6% CAGR
The Clickstream Analytics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$382.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$700.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.4% and 13.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 22 Featured) -
- Adobe Systems, Inc.
- At Internet
- Connexity, Inc.
- Google Cloud Platform
- HPE (Hewlett Packard Enterprise India Pvt. Ltd.)
- IBM Corporation
- Jumpshot, Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- SAP SE
- Splunk, Inc.
- Talend SA
- Verto Analytics Inc.
- Vlocity Inc.
- Webtrends Inc.
What's New?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|184
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$1.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$4.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|15.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Clickstream Analytics: An Introductory Prelude
- Sophisticated Capabilities Prompt Widespread Adoption
- Escalating Use Case Across Web-Empowered Industries
- Internet Dynamics Strongly Support the Deployment of Clickstream Analytics
- Clickstream Analytics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Clickstream Analytics for Effective Tracking of Customer's Online Journey
- Empowering Brands to Turn Browsers into Buyers
- Real-time Upselling & Cross Selling Made Easier with Clickstream Analytics
- Customer Interests Effectively Understood with Clickstream Analysis
- Clickstream-Based Campaign Optimization Upgrades Advertising Industry
- eCommerce & Retail Firms Leverage Clickstream Analytics to Generate Valuable Insights
- Competitive Forces Generate Ample Room for Analytics in Media & Entertainment Industry
- Clickstream Analytics: A Shot in the Arm for Travel Agencies
- Hotel Guest Data Mining Made Highly Convenient with Analytics
- Businesses Rely On Clickstream Data to Optimize Social Outreach
- PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Clickstream Analytics
- Types of Clickstream Analytics
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tcm1id
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment