Sondhelm Partners Continues Winning Streak at Hedgeweek US Awards 2023

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sondhelm Partners, a leader in helping boutique asset managers raise capital and build brands, proudly announces its latest triumphs at the Hedgeweek US Awards 2023. Building on its 2022 title, the firm successfully defended its Best Third-Party Marketing Firm accolade. Additionally, Sondhelm Partners clinched a strong third place in the Best PR & Marketing Firm category. The firm won Hedgeweek’s Emerging Manager Awards in the Best Third-Party Marketing category earlier this year.



The annual Hedgeweek US Awards commend excellence among service providers and fund managers in the United States. Spanning all the key areas of the broader hedge fund industry, the service provider categories include Best Third-Party Marketing Firm and Best PR & Marketing Firm.

Hedgeweek is a premier source of news, features, and information in the hedge fund industry. Its comprehensive range of analysis, curated events, and data aims to inform, educate, and foster collaboration between asset managers, allocators, and service providers.

“Navigating capital raising and brand building stands as formidable challenges for many hedge fund managers,” said Dan Sondhelm, CEO of Sondhelm Partners. “Hedgeweek's recent survey echoes this sentiment, revealing that 82% of emerging managers and 62% of all hedge fund managers find this their most difficult task. We're pleased to offer strategic guidance in this complex terrain, easing the path for our clients.”

“This accolade is a joint effort of sorts,” continued Sondhelm. “It's a testament to our devoted team, our supportive strategic partners, our clients who have invested their trust in us, and the broader community of investors and journalists who engage with unique investment opportunities.”

Sondhelm Partners grabbed 19.5% of the vote among nine firms in the Best Third-Party Marketing Firm category. The firm faced formidable competitors like Agecroft Partners, Boldwater Partners, Clearglass Capital Partners, Crawford Ventures, Eureka Capital Partners, First Avenue, PJT Park Hill, and The Far Hills Group.

In the Best PR & Marketing Firm category, Sondhelm Partners placed third and claimed 13% of the vote for the eight shortlisted firms. The firm competed against notable names such as BackBay Communications, EXT Marketing, Gasthalter & Co., Peaks Strategies, Peregrine Communications, Prosek Partners, and Vested.

“The Hedgeweek US Awards is a rigorous evaluation of service providers for hedge funds, underscoring the significance of each win,” according to a Hedgeweek spokesperson. “Sondhelm Partners' achievements in the Third-Party Marketing and PR & Marketing categories exemplify the competence and competitiveness we seek to recognize, making them most deserving of these honors.”

A Winners Reception was held for fund managers, investors, allocators, and service providers at The Penn Club, New York.

About Sondhelm Partners

Sondhelm Partners is an award-winning firm that helps boutiques and established asset managers globally focus on growth. Many of our clients are hidden gems, full of potential yet not in the investor spotlight. By aiding them in telling their unique stories, we enhance their market presence. Our guidance helps attract investors, enhance credibility, and build strong brands, bridging the gap between potential and recognition and turning promising companies into notable market successes.

We have a history of successfully raising capital for clients from financial advisors, institutional investors, and other audiences. We leverage our industry knowledge to provide expert marketing, public relations, sales, and strategic partnership solutions.

We work with various financial services client types, including retail asset managers such as mutual funds and ETFs; institutional managers; alternative managers like hedge funds, private equity, and real estate funds; wealth managers and RIAs; fintech companies; and industry service providers.

Dan Sondhelm founded the boutique firm in 2016 and frequently contributes to financial news media, such as FundFire, Ignites, Traditional Fund Intelligence, MFWire.com, Business Insider, Reuters, and Nasdaq. He presents at industry conferences and webinars and speaks to industry boards of directors.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

