Global Personal Lubricant Market Expected to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2028

The global personal lubricant market, valued at US$ 1.2 billion in 2022, is projected to reach US$ 1.8 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 5.9% during 2023-2028.

Key factors driving this growth include the increasing need for personal care products, rising prevalence of vaginal dryness and erectile dysfunction, and growing consumer awareness about the diverse usability of personal lubricants.

Key Market Insights

Personal lubricants are specialized products used to reduce pain and friction during sexual intercourse and masturbation. They are available in various types, including water-based, silicone-based, and oil-based. Key market insights include:

Increasing Demand for Personal Care Products: The market is driven by the growing need for personal care products, especially those related to sexual wellness. Water-Based Lubricants: Water-based personal lubes are popular due to their gel-like structure, efficiency, easy-to-clean formula, and compatibility with condoms and sex toys. Premium Medicated Lubricants: Premium medicated lubricants are gaining popularity for addressing issues like excess dryness and vaginal tears, reducing the risk of STIs. Sex Education Initiatives: Government and NGO initiatives to offer sex education in educational settings are creating awareness about personal lubricants among younger demographics.

Market Segmentation

The report provides a comprehensive market analysis and segmentation, including:

Type : Water-based, Silicone-based, Oil-based.

: Water-based, Silicone-based, Oil-based. Gender : Male, Female.

: Male, Female. Distribution Channel : E-Commerce, Drug Stores, Others.

: E-Commerce, Drug Stores, Others. Region: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global personal lubricant market include BioFilm IP LLC, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Cupid Limited, Karex Berhad, LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd, Lovehoney Group Limited, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Sliquid LLC, The Yes Yes Company Ltd., and Trigg Laboratories Inc., among others.

Key Questions Answered

The report addresses key questions about the global personal lubricant market:

Market size and growth projections.

Impact of COVID-19 on the market.

Factors driving market growth.

Market segmentation by type, gender, and distribution channel.

Key regions in the market.

Key players/companies in the market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 149 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered Global

