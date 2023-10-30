Global Power Semiconductors Market Size to Reach USD 59.92 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global power semiconductors market size was USD 41.60 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. The market's growth is attributed to various factors, including the increasing adoption of power semiconductors in automobiles and consumer electronics, rising demand for wireless communication technologies, and a growing focus on renewable energy and sustainability.

Power semiconductors are essential components in numerous high-tech industries and specialized applications, ranging from electrical and electronics to aerospace, solar energy, optics, and communications. Their importance has surged in recent years, especially in the automotive sector, driven by the rising popularity of electric vehicles and the expanding requirements for sensors, power systems, and infotainment systems.

Click to get SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Graphs & Charts, Table & Figures) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2410

To meet the escalating demand for electric vehicles, manufacturers are increasingly relying on power semiconductors known for their high voltage, temperature, and current capabilities. Infineon Technologies, a prominent semiconductor manufacturer, is expanding its cooperation with silicon carbide (SiC) suppliers to secure a significant share of projected demand over the next decade. The demand for SiC materials is primarily driven by the automotive industry.

However, the market faces challenges, including high production costs and technological complexity. The complex manufacturing process requires advanced technology, specialized equipment, and skilled labor, which leads to increased production costs. Stringent quality control measures further escalate expenses. Manufacturing errors and a shortage of skilled experts can disrupt production, affecting the market's competitiveness.

The market's product segment highlights the significant growth of silicon carbide semiconductors due to their increasing demand in electronics, automotive, and aerospace applications. Silicon carbide semiconductors offer exceptional hardness, thermal conductivity, low thermal expansion, and resistance to physical and thermal stress, making them ideal for electronic systems.

In terms of components, the discrete power semiconductor segment dominated the market in 2022, driven by their use in digital devices like smartphones and tablets. Discrete power semiconductors enhance efficiency and reliability and are suitable for operation in harsh environments, catering to industries where even slight impurities can impact performance.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/2410

The application segment reveals that home appliances accounted for a large revenue share in 2022 due to the rising demand for energy-efficient consumer electronics. Power semiconductors facilitate power consumption and reduce energy waste, ensuring the longevity and performance of appliances. Their corrosion resistance makes them ideal for converting Alternating Current (AC) to Direct Current (DC) power.

In terms of end-use, the automotive sector is expected to experience rapid revenue growth, driven by the increasing demand for electric vehicles, plug-in vehicles, and hybrid electric vehicles. The advent of drive-by-wire technology has boosted the role of electrical components in vehicles, leading to reduced vehicle weight, improved fuel efficiency, and lower emissions.

Regionally, Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2022, mainly due to the proliferation of chip start-ups in countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India. China is the world's largest consumer of power semiconductors, and it has witnessed substantial growth in its semiconductor industry.

North America is also poised for fast revenue growth, driven by the demand for solar panels and electric vehicles. The U.S. and Canada have seen significant investment in semiconductor manufacturing, reflecting a rising trend in chip manufacturing incentives.

Europe, particularly the U.K., Germany, and France, is experiencing moderate revenue growth. Electric vehicle sales are on the rise in Europe, with electric cars accounting for over 20% of all cars sold. The EU's focus on the semiconductor industry as a key enabler of green and digital transitions is contributing to market growth.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/2410

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 41.60 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 3.8% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 59.92 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019–2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product, components, application, end-use, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled ON Semiconductor Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd, Infineon Technologies, Texas Instruments Incorporated, STMicroelectronics, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Hitachi Ltd, Vishay Intertechnology Inc., Nexperia Littlefuse Inc., Semekron Donfoss, ROHM Co. Ltd and Qualcomm Technologies Inc Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global power semiconductors market is fragmented, with large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective power semiconductors. Some of the major companies included in the global power semiconductors market report are:

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation

NXP Semiconductors

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd

Infineon Technologies

Texas Instruments Incorporated

STMicroelectronics

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Hitachi Ltd.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

Nexperia

Littlefuse Inc.

Semekron Donfoss

ROHM Co. Ltd

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Strategic Development

On June 20, 2023, Airbus, a global pioneer in the aerospace industry, and STMicroelectronics, a world-leading semiconductor company, signed an agreement to cooperate in research and development of power electronics to support more efficient and lighter power electronics essential for future hybrid drives. For aircraft and fully electric urban aircraft. The collaboration builds on evaluations already conducted by both companies to explore the benefits of wide bandgap semiconductor materials in aircraft electrification. Wide bandgap semiconductors such as Silicon Carbide (SiC) and Gallium Nitride (GaN) have superior electrical properties compared to conventional semiconductors such as silicon.

On September 14, 2023, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation announced that sample shipments of a new Gallium Nitride (GaN) power amplifier module for 5G Massive MIMO1 (mMIMO) base stations will begin on September 21. did. Power amplifier modules help reduce power consumption in 5G mMIMO base stations. 5G mobile networks, which enable high-speed, large-capacity communications, are becoming more widespread around the world, and 5G mMIMO base stations are being installed mainly in metropolitan areas.

Browse the complete Global Power Semiconductors Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/power-semiconductors-market

Segments Covered in Report

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global power semiconductors market on the basis of product, components application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Silicon Carbide Semiconductors Gallium Nitride Semiconductors Others

Components Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Discrete Modules Power Integrated Circuits

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Electric Vehicles Solar Panels Uninterruptible Power Supplies Medical devices Home Appliances Transmission systems Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) IT and Telecom Energy and power Automotive Aerospace & Defense Transportation Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Cleaning Robot Market By Product (Window-cleaning Robot, Floor-Cleaning Robot), By Type (Professional, Personal), By Application (Residential, Industrial, Commercial, Healthcare), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), and By Region Forecast to 2028

Mobile Printer Market By Type (Thermal, Inkjet, Impact), By Technology (Bluetooth, Infrared, Wi-Fi), By Output (Documents, Pictures, Barcode Labels, Receipts, Others), By End-Use (Retail, Residential, Healthcare, Logistics, Hospitality, Corporate Office, Others), and By Region Forecast to 2028

Smart Speaker Market By Component (Hardware, Software), By Application (Smart Office, Smart Home, Others), By Intelligent Virtual Assistant (Google Assistant, Alexa, Siri, Cortana, Others), By End-Use (Commercial, Personal), and By Region Forecast to 2028

Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker Market By Charging Type (AC only, AC/DC, DC only, Wireless), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), By Application (Retail, Education, Institutional Usage, Offices, Homes, Leisure, Others), and By Region Forecast to 2028

Smart Lock Market By Lock Type (Lever Handles, Deadbolts), By Authentication Method (Pin code, Biometric, RFID Cards), By Communication Protocol (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth), By Application (Residential, Commercial), and By Region Forecast to 2028

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com