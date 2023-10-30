Keratin Market to Surpass USD 2.5 Billion by 2030 Driven by Growing Consumer Awareness and Preference for Natural Products | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Keratin Market , as stated in the SNS Insider report, was valued at USD 1.55 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

Market Overview

Keratin is a type of structural protein that forms the primary component of hair, nails, feathers, horns, and the outer layer of human skin. It belongs to a class of fibrous proteins known as scleroproteins, which provide mechanical support and resilience to cells and tissues. Keratin is widely utilized in the cosmetic industry for hair and nail care products. Hair treatments like keratin straightening therapies enhance hair strength and reduce frizz, providing a smooth and glossy texture. Nail polishes and strengtheners often contain keratin to promote nail health and durability. In medicine, keratin-based products find applications in wound care and tissue engineering. Keratin dressings aid in wound healing by creating a conducive environment for tissue regeneration.

Download PDF Sample Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3963

Market Analysis

Consumers are becoming increasingly conscious about the ingredients in their personal care products. Keratin, being a natural protein found in human hair and nails, resonates well with the trend toward natural and organic products. The awareness regarding the benefits of keratin in strengthening hair and promoting skin health has led to a surge in demand for keratin-infused products, boosting the keratin market growth. Keratin is widely used in hair care products due to its ability to repair damaged hair, improve elasticity, and enhance texture. As the trend for salon treatments and premium hair care products rises, the demand for keratin-infused shampoos, conditioners, and hair masks has escalated. Additionally, keratin-based hair treatments, such as keratin smoothing treatments, are gaining popularity among consumers seeking professional salon services, further driving market growth. The cosmetic and personal care industries have been experiencing robust growth globally. Keratin's multifunctional properties make it a valuable ingredient in various cosmetic products, including anti-aging creams, lotions, and nail care formulations.

Keratin Market Overview & Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 1.55 billion Market Size by 2030 USD 2.5 billion CAGR CAGR of 6.1% over 2023-2030 Key Segments By Type (Alpha-Keratin and Beta-Keratin)



By Product (Hydrolyzed and Others)



By Application (Personal Care & Cosmetics, Food & Beverages, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, and Others) Key Market Players Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., BASF SE, Keraplast, Proteina, Roxlor, Rejuvenol, MakingCosmetics Inc., Greentech, Keratin Express, Clariant, Kerline Srl, NutriScience Innovations LLC and other players Pricing & Purchase Options Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. Explore purchase options.

Key Takeaway from Keratin Market Study

The market has witnessed a significant paradigm shift, with the hydrolyzed segment emerging as a dominant force. Hydrolyzed keratin, a protein obtained through the process of hydrolysis, has gained immense popularity in various industries due to its versatile applications and impressive benefits. One of the key sectors where hydrolyzed keratin has made a substantial impact is in the field of personal care and cosmetics.

The personal care and cosmetics segment has witnessed a transformative wave with the integration of keratin-based products. The demand for natural and sustainable ingredients in beauty formulations has paved the way for keratin's prominence in this sector. Cosmetics infused with keratin offer a several advantages, ranging from improved texture to long-lasting effects.

Recent Developments

K18, the innovative tech company, has successfully secured a whopping $25 million in fresh funding from VMG Partners, a prominent venture capital firm. With this latest injection of funds, K18 is poised to accelerate its research and development efforts, fueling innovation and driving the company's mission to redefine the future of technology.

Vestige, a leading name in the wellness and personal care sector, has recently unveiled two innovative products that are poised to change the way we perceive hair care. Enriched with a powerful blend of natural ingredients, this shampoo not only cleanses the scalp effectively but also strengthens the hair from the roots.

Ask For Discount On This Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3963

Market Dynamics Analysis

The keratin market is predominantly driven by the increasing demand for keratin in various industries, including cosmetics, hair care, and pharmaceuticals, owing to its exceptional properties such as strength, flexibility, and biocompatibility. Moreover, the rising awareness about personal grooming and the trend towards natural and organic products are bolstering the market. Additionally, the growing prevalence of hair-related problems, coupled with the rising disposable income in emerging economies, propels the demand for keratin-based hair care products, augmenting market growth. However, amidst these drivers, there exist notable challenges and restraints. Stringent regulations related to the use of animal-derived keratin, coupled with ethical concerns, pose a significant challenge for market players. The market also faces threats from the emergence of alternative proteins and innovations in the field of synthetic biology, which could potentially substitute natural keratin. Furthermore, the market dynamics are intricately linked with factors like environmental concerns, economic fluctuations, and technological advancements, making it imperative for stakeholders to adapt swiftly to these changes to thrive in this competitive landscape.

Key Regional Developments

North America stands as a hub for innovation and technology in the keratin market. The region's robust research and development infrastructure have fostered the creation of advanced keratin-based products. The demand for organic and natural haircare solutions has significantly contributed to the market growth. Europe exhibits a diverse market landscape, with a focus on sustainable practices and ethical sourcing. Consumers in this region are increasingly inclined towards cruelty-free and organic products, prompting manufacturers to adopt eco-friendly packaging and production processes. The Asia-Pacific region, home to a vast population, is witnessing a surge in consumer awareness regarding hair health and aesthetics. Countries like China, India, and Japan are experiencing rapid urbanization, leading to increased disposable incomes and a growing middle-class population.

Impact of Recession

The keratin market, like other sectors, faces challenges in maintaining stable pricing amidst economic uncertainties. Fluctuating currency values, rising production costs, and reduced consumer purchasing power compel manufacturers and suppliers to reassess their pricing strategies. Amidst economic challenges, businesses within the market have displayed resilience by investing in research and development. Innovation becomes a key driver to sustain market presence. Companies are inclined towards developing advanced keratin-based products that offer enhanced benefits at competitive prices. By diversifying their offerings to include items such as keratin-infused shampoos, conditioners, and treatments, businesses create opportunities to tap into diverse consumer needs, thereby ensuring a steady revenue stream.

Buy This Exclusive Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3963

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Scope

1.3 Research Assumptions

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints

3.3 Opportunities

3.4 Challenges

4. Impact Analysis

4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war

4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession

4.3.1 Introduction

4.3.2 Impact on major economies

4.3.2.1 US

4.3.2.2 Canada

4.3.2.3 Germany

4.3.2.4 France

4.3.2.5 United Kingdom

4.3.2.6 China

4.3.2.7 Japan

4.3.2.8 South Korea

4.3.2.9 Rest of the World

5. Value chain analysis

6. Porter’s 5 forces model

7. PEST analysis

8. Keratin Market Segmentation, By Type

8.1 Alpha-Keratin

8.2 Beta-Keratin

9. Keratin Market Segmentation, By Product

9.1 Hydrolyzed

9.2 Others

10. Keratin Market Segmentation, By Application

10.1 Personal Care & Cosmetics

10.2 Food & Beverages

10.3 Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

10.4 Others

11. Global Plant-based Beverages Market, by region/ country

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.5 USA

11.2.6 Canada

11.2.7 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Eastern Europe

11.3.1.1 Poland

11.3.1.2 Romania

11.3.1.3 Turkey

11.3.1.4 Rest of Eastern Europe

11.3.2 Western Europe

11.3.2.1 Germany

11.3.2.2 France

11.3.2.3 UK

11.3.2.4 Italy

11.3.2.5 Spain

11.3.2.6 Netherlands

11.3.2.7 Switzerland

11.3.2.8 Austria

11.3.2.9 Rest of Western Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.2 India

11.4.3 Japan

11.4.4 South Korea

11.4.5 Vietnam

11.4.6 Singapore

11.4.7 Australia

11.4.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

11.5 Middle East & Africa

11.5.1 Middle East

11.5.1.1 UAE

11.5.1.2 Egypt

11.5.1.3 Saudi Arabia

11.5.1.4 Qatar

11.5.1.5 Rest of Middle East

11.5.2 Africa

11.5.2.1 Nigeria

11.5.2.2 South Africa

11.5.2.3 Rest of Africa

11.6 Latin America

11.6.1 Brazil

11.6.2 Argentina

11.6.3 Colombia

11.6.4 Rest of Latin America

12. Company profiles

12.1 BASF SE

12.1.1 Financial

12.1.2 Products/ Services Offered

12.1.3 Swot Analysis

12.1.4 The SNS View

12.2 12.2 Keraplast

12.3 Proteina

12.4 Rejuvenol

12.5 Making Cosmetics Inc.

12.6 Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

12.7 Greentech

12.8 Keratin Express

12.9 Clariant

12.10 Kerline Srl

12.11 Roxlor

12.12 NutriScience Innovations LLC

13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Bench Marking

13.2 Market Share Analysis

13.3 Recent Developments

13.3.1 Industry News

13.3.2 Company News

13.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

14. Conclusion

Read Full Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/keratin-market-3963

About SNS Insider

At SNS Insider, we believe that businesses should have access to the best market intelligence and insights, regardless of their size or industry. That's why we offer a range of solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each client, from startups to big corporations. With a passion for our work and an unwavering commitment to delivering value, we are dedicated to helping our clients achieve their full potential.