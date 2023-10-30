Digital Element Named to 2023 Streaming Media 100

ATLANTA, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Element , the global geolocation intelligence leader, today announced it has been named to the 2023 Streaming Media 100 list of innovative companies in the online video space. Now in its sixth year, the Streaming Media 100 list is Streaming Media’s annual list of the most important, most innovative, and most interesting companies in the online video space.



"We are deeply honored to receive recognition from Streaming Media as an innovative company for the third year in a row," said Jerrod Stoller, President of Digital Envoy, the parent company of Digital Element. Stoller further emphasized, "In a landscape where content publishers require precise, worldwide IP intelligence and geolocation data to effectively manage asset distribution and combat VPN circumvention, our proficiency in IP address intelligence positions us perfectly to cater to this dynamic market."

For decades, Digital Element’s global IP geolocation data has been leveraged by streaming companies to deliver relevant programming and advertising, as well as to combat illicit viewing. However, the growing popularity of streaming services, coupled with rising VPN and residential proxy usage, security and compliance teams are facing tremendous urgency to recognize VPN use and understand the relative threat based on VPN type, especially for those VPN providers that boast the ability for users to circumvent digital rights access.

“Streaming Media’s list foregrounds the industry’s most innovative and influential technology suppliers, service providers, platforms, and media and content companies, as acclaimed by our editorial team,” says Streaming Media Editor-in-Chief and VP Steve Nathans-Kelly. “Some are large and established industry standard-bearers, while others are comparably small and relatively new arrivals that are just beginning to make a splash. All set themselves apart from the crowd with their innovative approach and their contribution to the expansion and maturation of the streaming media universe”

Leading Digital Element’s expertise in the market is Nodify, a threat intelligence solution that helps security professionals respond to the growing use of VPNs, and the threats these services can pose. Nodify builds on Digital Element’s expertise in IP address intelligence data, and continues its commitment to innovation and helping customers remain ahead of an ever-evolving threat landscape.

Nodify data helps corporate security teams assess VPN traffic by delivering contextual insight around an IP address, including:

VPN classification (masked, public or private)

Provider’s name and URL

Entrance and exit nodes

IP addresses related to a provider

Languages of target market

Traffic type (commercial or corporate VPN)

Geolocation



These insights allow streaming media companies to protect revenue by determining which connections pose risks and which connections are valid, helping to prevent circumvention activities from bad actors by identifying anonymized connections, or connections from certain geographies.

Digital Element was also included on the Streaming Media 50 in 2021 and the Streaming Media 50 in 2022 .

About The Streaming Media 100

For more than a decade, Streaming Media has been publishing our annual list of the most important, most innovative, and just plain most interesting vendors in the online video market. For our list, we focus exclusively on technology vendors, not the content companies, OTT services, and broadcasters that use them. The Streaming Media 100 is the cream of the crop, the companies that are here today and won’t be gone tomorrow.

About Digital Element

Digital Element is the global IP geolocation and intelligence leader. In business for more than two decades, the company has unrivaled expertise in leveraging IP address insights to deliver new value to companies in a privacy-sensitive, transparent manner. Leveraged by the world’s most recognized brands, Digital Element provides clients with innovative solutions designed to optimize engagement across industries and applications, creating unique value at every consumer touchpoint. Many of the world’s largest websites, brands, security companies, ad networks, social media platforms and mobile publishers have trusted Digital Element’s technology to target advertising, localize content, enhance analytics, and manage content rights as well as detect and prevent online fraud.

Visit www.digitalelement.com for more information on how to bring the power of location to the online world.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Digital Element is a division of Digital Envoy, Inc .

Headquartered in Atlanta, Digital Element is a division of Digital Envoy, Inc .

