Carbon Dioxide Market Projected to Hit $13.65 Billion by 2028 | Exclusive Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global carbon dioxide market size was valued at USD 10.36 billion and is anticipated to increase from USD 10.69 billion in 2021 to reach USD 13.65 billion by 2028, with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% over the period from 2021 to 2028.

Carbon dioxide is a colorless and non-flammable gas at normal temperature and pressure. Although much less abundant than nitrogen and oxygen in Earth's atmosphere, carbon dioxide is an important constituent of our planet's air. A molecule of carbon dioxide (CO2) is made up of one carbon atom and two oxygen atoms.

List of the Key Players Featured in the Carbon Dioxide Market Report are:

Reliant Gases (U.S.)

India Glycols Limited (India)

Linde plc (Ireland)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (U.S.)

Air Liquide (France)

Sicgil India limited (India)

Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc.(U.S.)

Universal Industrial Gases, Inc.(U.S.)

The Messer Group GmbH (Germany)

SOL Spa (Italy)

POET, LLC (U.S.)

Global Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast CAGR 3.6% 2028 Value Projection USD 13.65 Billion Market Size in 2021 USD 10.69 Billion Historical Data 2017-2019 No. of Pages 250 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By End-Use Industry

By Application Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Carbon Dioxide Market Growth Drivers The growing utilization within the medical and food & beverage sectors will drive the market's growth Major corporations are employing procurement strategies to bolster market expansion

Global Report Coverage

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, with a focused exploration of its primary segments. A thorough investigation reveals valuable insights into the strategies employed by key industry players, strategically aimed at driving market growth and optimizing financial gains. Additionally, this report offers practical guidance to business owners, enabling them to make informed investment choices and gain a broader perspective of the market landscape.

Drivers and Restraints

The gas is also utilized for tissue freezing, and tooth sensitivity valuation. Moreover, the widespread usage of CO 2 in the promptly increasing medical industry is anticipated to power the carbon dioxide market growth. In the medical industry, carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) is utilized as an insufflation gas in various applications involving insignificantly aggressive surgery to alleviate body hollows, cryotherapy, as well as respiratory stimulation.

Regional Insights

With a valuation of USD 3.80 billion in 2020, the Asia Pacific region secured the largest market share in the realm of carbon dioxide. This dynamic region stands as a prominent force, driven by robust demand from thriving sectors such as food and beverage, as well as the medical industry. Asia Pacific's status as the largest and fastest-developing region underscores its pivotal role in shaping the trajectory of the carbon dioxide market.

North America:

The United States and Canada are major producers and consumers of CO2. They use CO2 in various industries, including food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and oil and gas. The region has been witnessing a growing demand for CO2 in enhanced oil recovery (EOR) operations.

Europe:

Europe has been focusing on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, which has led to increased interest in carbon capture and utilization (CCU) and carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies. As a result, the market for CO2 in Europe is evolving to support these efforts.

Asia-Pacific:

China is one of the largest producers and consumers of CO2. The region's industrial growth, particularly in manufacturing and electronics, has contributed to the demand for CO2. Additionally, some countries in the Asia-Pacific are investing in carbon capture technologies.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent market leaders consistently implement powerful strategies to enhance their brand recognition and drive global market expansion with minimal obstacles. One highly successful approach entails acquiring competing companies, thereby ensuring financial advantages for all parties concerned. This strategic move not only strengthens brand visibility but also fosters mutual growth and synergistic cooperation.

Industry Future Development

The impetus behind this paradigm shift stems from a confluence of factors, including government regulations, heightened consumer demand for sustainable offerings, and mounting investor pressure to mitigate climate change risks. Collectively, these forces are steering the trajectory towards a more environmentally conscious landscape, compelling businesses to reevaluate their practices and align with sustainable principles.

As a result, businesses that can effectively reduce their carbon footprint and transition to clean energy are likely to see increased demand and growth opportunities in the future. Additionally, businesses that can develop and commercialize technologies that can capture and utilize CO2 could also see significant growth.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

An in-depth analysis of the carbon dioxide market segmentation assists in determining the market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Key player positioning facilitates and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

Attachment