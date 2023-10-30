Global Low Migration Inks Market Poised for Remarkable Growth, Forecasted to Reach $5.4 Billion by 2030 with a Strong CAGR of 7.3%

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Low Migration Inks - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Low Migration Inks estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Gravure, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.8% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Flexography segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $826.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11% CAGR



The Low Migration Inks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$826.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 6.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 22 Featured) -

Agfa-Gevaert NV

Altana AG

Durst Image Technology US, LLC

Encres Dubuit

Epple Druckfarben AG

Epson America, Inc.

Flint Group

Fujifilm Corporation

Hapa AG

Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP

Hubergroup Deutschland GmbH

INX International Ink Co.

Janecke+Schneemann Druckfarben GmbH

Kao Chimigraf

Kao Collins, Inc.

Marabu GmbH & Co. KG

Nazdar Ink Technologies

RUCO Printing inks

Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA

SPGPrints BV

T&K Toka Co., Ltd.

Toyo Ink Europe NV

Wikoff Color Corporation

ZELLER+GMELIN GmbH & Co. KG

What's New?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 184 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Low Migration Inks - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

