Recycled Concrete Aggregates Market Size, Forecast, 2023-2030 | Exclusive Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global recycled concrete aggregates market size is expected to grow at an impressive rate owing to the growing construction and infrastructure sector, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Recycled Concrete Aggregates Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2023-2030”. Rapidly growing applications of recycled aggregates in residential construction and expansion of the infrastructure sector are resulting in robust demand for the product in the construction sector. Decrease in the degradation of natural resources and cost reduction activities due to the rising use of recycled concrete aggregates instead of original aggregates are the major factors driving the demand for the material.

Leading Players Featured in the Recycled Concrete Aggregates Market Report:

Delta Sand & Gravel Co.

HeidelbergCement AG

Aggregate Industries Management, Inc.

Green Stone Materials

CEMEX

Vulcan Materials Company

CESPA

LafargeHolcim Ltd.

CRH Plc.

Tarmac

Others

Driving Factor



Growing Urban Population to Drive the Construction and Infrastructure Industry

According to the United Nations, 68% of the global population is estimated to settle in urban areas. Growing urbanization, along with a rising population is driving significant growth in the global construction and infrastructure industry. This, in turn, is expected to drive the global recycled concrete aggregates market. In addition, the growing demand for green construction, such as residential buildings that are powered by clean energy and equipped with smart appliances, in order to minimize the carbon footprint is expected to enhance the growth in the construction industry. Application of the latest technologies, such as Augmented Reality (AR) and Building Information Modeling (BIM), is pacing the overall growth. These factors will further drive the growth.

Regional Insights

Infrastructural Development Driven by Government Initiatives to help Asia Pacific Lead the Market

Asia-Pacific is dominating the global recycled concrete aggregates market owing to the rising development activities in infrastructure. Several initiatives taken by governments in major countries of the region are promoting the development of infrastructure. Europe is showcasing considerable growth due to the high demand in the construction industry for environment-friendly concrete aggregates, market liberalization to encourage factory optimization and increased supply for cost-effective and highly resilient building materials.

The market in North America is witnessing increasing growth owing to the significant contribution from the U.S. Presence of key players, such as Delta Sand & Gravel and Aggregate Industries Management Inc., are driving the market for recycled concrete aggregates in the U.S. The Middle East and Africa is experiencing sluggish growth due to the limited expertise and knowledge of the benefits regarding recycled aggregates and changes in laws and regulations. Latin America is forecast to witness stable growth owing to the increasing demand for commercial construction.

Competitive Landscape

Utilization of the Latest Technology to Help Key Players Attain Cost Efficiency

The key players in the market are focusing on leveraging the latest technologies, such as AI and BIM, in order to refine the process of repurposing recycled aggregates and attain cost efficiency. This will help them enhance their offerings and provide them an edge over the competition.

