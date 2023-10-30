Ceramic Injection Molding Market worth $603.17 Million by 2028 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Pune, India, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our new research study titled "Ceramic Injection Molding Market to Forecast 2028 – Global Analysis – by Type, Industry Verticals, and Geography," the market is projected to reach US$ 603.17 million by 2028 from US$ 349.84 million in 2021. It is expected to register a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2028





Ceramic Injection Molding Market: Competition Landscape

Some players operating in the market are AMT Pte. Ltd.; Arburg GmbH + Ko. KG.; Ceramco, Inc.; CoorsTek, Inc.; Indo MIM; KLAGER; Micro; Morgan Advanced Materials; Nishimura; Advanced Ceramics, Co. Ltd.; and OECHSLER AG. These companies are emphasizing on new product launches and geographical expansions to meet the growing consumer demand worldwide. These companies have a widespread global presence, which provides them to serve a large set of customers worldwide and subsequently increases their market share. These market players are highly focused on launching new products and expanding their product range in specialty portfolios.





Ceramic Injection Molding Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 349.84 Million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 603.17 Million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 142 No. of Tables 58 No. of Charts & Figures 76 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type, and Industry Vertical Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Oman, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Companies Covered AMT Pte. Ltd.; Arburg GmbH + Ko. KG.; Ceramco, Inc.; CoorsTek, Inc.; Indo MIM; KLAGER; Micro; Morgan Advanced Materials; Nishimura; Advanced Ceramics, Co. Ltd.; and OECHSLER AG





Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR in the ceramic injection molding market during the forecast period. The APAC region encompasses an ample amount of opportunities for the growth of CIM. This region has been noticed as one of the prominent markets for the utilization of ceramic products. Asia has ranked highest amongst chemicals producing regions. China is mainly dominating the regional market, followed by other countries such as Japan, Taiwan, Vietnam, Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia. These countries are experiencing rising demand for semiconductors, electronics, automobiles, and others. CIM is extensively utilized in wearable devices, smartphones, and other electronic devices. The demand for smartphones and wearable devices has been increased subsequently with the growth of the electronics industry, coupled with a shift in consumer living standards. This shift has further propelled the growth of the ceramic injection molding market in the region. Over the past few years, the manufacturing spending towards the developments of chemicals and electronic industry has grown significantly and is anticipated to grow at a high rate. Rising foreign direct investments also lead to economic growth in this region. Increasing expenditure towards research and development activities to diversify the application base of CIM has also led to market growth. Also, the wide use of various types of CIM in medical instruments, aircraft manufacturing, and automobile parts is contributing to the market growth in this region.





Various Advantages Offered by Ceramic Injection Molding

The ceramic injection molding process is a category of powder injection molding. It is used for the mass production of injection molded ceramic parts such as sockets, bearings, mobile phone buttons, dental implants, and specific laptop keypads with high precision and negligible wastage. Ceramic injection molding helps obtain intricate designs using a cost-effective process. When a ceramic material is chosen for a specific application, the component's geometry has often been limited by the cost of shaping operations. Ceramic injection molding helps overcome this issue by forming net shape parts in the tool. This allows previously rejected designs that are too difficult or expensive to manufacture using other traditional production techniques to be commercially feasible. Due to ceramics' inherent hardness, manufacturing components with complex shapes by standard machining processes can be expensive. Features such as multi-shaped blind holes, re-entrant angles, surface profiles, perpendicular holes, screw threads, undercuts, and intricate cavities are possible using ceramic injection molding technology.





Ceramic Injection Molding Market: Segmental Overview

Based on type, the ceramic injection molding market is segmented into alumina, zirconia, and others. The alumina segment held the largest share of the market in 2020. Alumina, also commonly known as aluminum oxide, is white or colorless crystalline substance produced from bauxite. Alumina ceramic exhibits high mechanical hardness, thermal conductivity, and electrical resistivity. It also has significant stiffness, wear and corrosion resistance properties. The ceramic injection molding alumina is one of the most widely used injection molding ceramic material. The alumina components that are employed in ceramic injection molding possess high wear and corrosion stability, high surface finish quality, and good electrical insulation. They are stable dimensionally and have the capacity to withstand high working temperatures.

Based on industry verticals, the ceramic injection molding market is segmented into industrial machinery, automotive, healthcare, electrical and electronics, consumer goods, and others. The healthcare segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Ceramic injection molding is a flexible and cost-effective process that provides solutions to design makers who require complex and repeatable components of ceramics. Ceramic injection molding materials are a modern development in healthcare applications and processes. It is used in dental implants, prosthetic replacements, tweezers, and endoscopic tools and devices. The manufacturers fabricate numerous ceramic injection molding appliances from the oxides of zirconia and alumina. Several micro-ceramic injection molding parts can be formed with the use of a variety of ceramic materials such as zirconium dioxide, aluminum oxide, and silicon nitride. The bio-medical industry has excellent opportunities for such micro parts. The ceramic injection molding alumina is applied in orthodontic brackets, dental implants, and prosthetic replacements. The ceramic body and the inner sleeve used in dental device are produced by ceramic injection molding. The ceramic body is pre-sintered to a particular shape before any metal is injected into the mold that contains the ceramic body. The use of ceramic injection molding in prosthetic components offers the possibility to modulate the roughness or the surface quality on a singular component for combining various materials that can portray more homogenous mechanical properties. The simple shaped ceramic components for prosthetic dental components are manufactured by ceramic injection molding. Several injection molding zirconia ceramic tweezers pincers are also manufactured by many companies. Endoscopic ceramic insulators produced by ceramic injection molding are increasing adopted in the endoscopic surgeries conducted in hospitals.







