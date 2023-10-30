Pasqua First Nation Invests in a New Mobile App to Broadcast Important Information to Citizens

PASQUA FIRST NATION, Saskatchewan, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The leadership of Pasqua First Nation have released a new mobile app for their citizens to provide instant access to news releases, events, jobs, forms, and emergency push notifications at anytime, anywhere in the world.



“It’s our duty as leadership to direct the Nation in a way that ensures our members have access to current information,” explained Chief Matthew T. Peigan. “New technology provides us with an opportunity to stay connected to our citizens at all times.”

The Nation chose to have the app built using Communikit — Canada’s fastest-growing mobile app platform designed for First Nations and Indigenous communities to address their specific challenges and needs. The app enables users to contact Nation administration, fill out forms, and save favourite posts for quick reference.

Nation Navigator Treena Lealalii lauded the new app saying, “When our users fill out forms in the app, their private information isn’t stored on a third-party server; it’s sent directly via encrypted email to the appropriate staff member so we can rest easy knowing our data sovereignty is intact.”

The official Pasqua First Nation app is available for download now on the App Store and Google Play Store. Members are encouraged to register for the app to start receiving push notifications from the Band Office! Search “Pasqua First Nation” and watch for the logo to find the App.

About Pasqua First Nation

Pasqua First Nation is located 60 km northeast of Regina and runs alongside Pasqua Lake in Treaty 4 territory. The reserve is home to a vibrant array of wildlife including beaver, rabbit, deer, muskrat, bears, moose and even cougars in certain areas. The registered membership of Pasqua First Nation is approximately 2,650 with roughly two-thirds living off-reserve.

About Communikit

Aivia Inc. (pronounced AY-vee-yuh) launched the Communikit mobile app platform in 2018. The platform enables Indigenous communities to stay connected to their members across the country. Since its launch, the platform has grown exponentially and currently serves over 100 First Nations and organizations.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f3e71dda-1c1b-4d86-98a8-6ef78c906dae



