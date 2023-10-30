Smart Stadium Market worth $34.5 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 19.2%: Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Smart Stadium Market size is projected to grow from USD 14.3 billion in 2023 to USD 34.5 billion in 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.2% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

The major factors driving the growth of the Smart stadium market include the increasing popularity of sports and entertainment events and the growing demand for personalized and immersive experiences.

Smart Stadium Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Upcoming national and international sports events

Increasing focus on enhancing fan experience

Increasing industry standards and stringent regulations

Growing demand for data-driven operations and maintenance of stadium infrastructures to reduce CAPEX and OPEX

Increasing adoption of IoT technologies for efficient management of stadium infrastructure

Restraints:

High implementation cost

Opportunities:

Emergence of 5G technology

Growing sports league culture in Asia Pacific

Government support for implementing green initiatives.

Location-based services and eCommerce potential

List of Key Players in Smart Stadium Market:

IBM (US)

Ericsson (Sweden)

Intel (US)

NTT (US)

Tech Mahindra (India)

Johnson Controls (US)

Siemens (Germany)

Honeywell (US)

Cisco (US)

NEC (Japan)

Smart stadium have evolved significantly from the past to the present. Initially focused on operational efficiency and safety, today's smart stadium prioritize enhancing fan experiences and maximizing revenue opportunities. The integration of advanced technologies like IoT, AI, data analytics, AR/VR, and mobile apps has transformed stadium into immersive and interactive environments. Fans now enjoy personalized experiences, such as mobile ticketing, in-seat services, and augmented reality features, while stadium leverage data analytics to optimize operations, generate targeted advertising, and host diverse events. Furthermore, modern smart stadium prioritize safety through advanced security measures like facial recognition, real-time monitoring, and sustainability initiatives to reduce environmental impact. Additionally, integration with smart city infrastructure and services enhances connectivity, accessibility, and overall urban development.

Smart stadium offer a wide range of interactive and immersive experiences for fans inside and outside the venue. Smart stadiums leverage technology to optimize various operational processes, improving efficiency and reducing costs. For example, connected sensors and data analytics can be used for facility management, energy management, crowd management, and maintenance, resulting in streamlined operations, reduced energy consumption, and lower maintenance costs. The integration of smart technologies in stadium can support sustainability and green initiatives. Efficient energy management systems, smart lighting, waste management solutions, and water conservation measures help reduce environmental impact and promote sustainability.

Among the offering segment, the solutions segment is leading the smart stadium market in 2023. A smart stadium solution refers to the integration of advanced technologies and systems within a stadium to enhance operational efficiency, fan experiences, safety, and revenue generation. The adoption of smart stadium solutions is driven by the desire to improve fan experiences, optimize operations.

Among the solutions, the stadium and public security segment is expected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. Stadium and public safety solutions play a crucial role in smart stadium by ensuring the well-being and security of spectators, staff, and players. These solutions leverage advanced technologies and integrated systems to enhance safety measures and emergency response capabilities.

Europe is one of the most prominent regions in the smart stadium market. The European smart stadium market is projected to experience sustained growth due to funding policies at both the EU and individual state levels. The focus on sustainability and operational efficiency is leading to the adoption of eco-friendly practices and advanced management systems, making smart stadium an integral part of the evolving sports and entertainment landscape in Europe.

