BERNINA of America to Showcase the Latest Advances In Longarm Quilting Machines at Premier International Quilt Festival, November 2-5 in Houston, Texas

AURORA, Ill., Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The artistry and technology of one of the world’s best-loved crafts - quilting - is coming together in a big way. The International Quilt Festival in Houston, Texas (George R. Brown Convention Center) November 2-5, 2023 is the largest annual consumer quilt show in the world welcoming more than 35,000 attendees and 200+ exhibitors representing 25+ countries from Australia to Zimbabwe. BERNINA of America , the premier manufacturer of sewing, embroidery, serging and quilting machines, will be one of the largest exhibitors at the International Quilt Festival with its expansive “BERNINA Boulevard” booth and classes taught by expert teachers with a special focus on longarm quilting.



“We are thrilled to participate once again in the renown International Quilt Festival and to showcase the art of quilting. Your creations can go beyond what you ever imagined when you switch on any of the innovative, technically advanced BERNINA longarm quilting machines,” shares Christy Burcham, Vice President of Education and Training, BERNINA of America. “Whether you aspire to finally finish your own quilts at home or manage a small creative business, the latest quilting machines allow you to get that professional quality and look and finish your quilts with complete control.”

Thousands of fabric-minded people will converge in Houston for the International Quilt Festival to experience incredible works of art, along with hands-on lectures and workshops. Established in 1975, the Festival includes two different themed areas: Embellishment® -featuring beads, buttons, and custom jewelry; and A Victorian Romance® with antiques, Victoriana, tea items, and more. In addition, Open Studios™ is an area where attendees can observe live educational demonstrations with artists showing everything from free-motion quilting, embroidery and piecing to mono-printing and embellishment.

BERNINA of America team members, including many accomplished artists and experts, will be leading a vast variety of classes and presentations at the Festival in November, including a special Q Series classroom allowing attendees to gain hands-on experience working with the BERNINA longarm quilting machines. Here is a sampling of the classes and presentations taking place during the International Quilt Festival in Houston:

Amanda Murphy, BERNINA Expert, will lead hands-on instruction on the Q Series Longarm for classes that include: Free-motion Quilting – Developing Your Personal Style; Triangle Panel; and Frolic Bloss Panel



Nancy Scott, BERNINA Educator, will lead hands-on instruction on the Q Series Longarm with this sampler-style class: Simple to Stunning - Take Your Free-motion Quilting to New Levels



Donna Bularz, BERNINA Educator, will lead hands-on instruction on the Q Series Longarm including: Free Motion Sampler Quilts; Fabric Inspired Free-motion; and Ruler Work – A Dozen Ways



Gail Yellen, BERNINA Expert, will lead hands-on instruction for Serger machines, which include: Serger Specialty Feet and Attachments; Serge It! Tabet Zipper Case; Serger Essentials; Sewing Room 2 – Hexagon and Diamond Panel; and Coverstitch Workshop



Hayley Grzych, BERNINA Educator and Top of the Line Specialist, will showcase the BERNINA 790 PRO on the BERNINA Presentation Stage located in booth 1123



Sylvain Bergeron, BERNINA Educator/Trainer, and Mary Beck, BERNINA Educator/Overlocker Specialist, will also conduct demonstrations on the BERNINA Presentation Stage

“From the ergonomics to the impeccable stitch quality, driving any of the Q Series Longarm Quilting machines from BERNINA allows for speed, efficiency and perfect designs,” adds Burcham. “Plus, with the addition of the Q-matic Longarm Quilting Automation System, you have the ability to take any quilt project to a whole new level of creativity.”

BERNINA has combined its 130+ years of Swiss engineering and innovation to bring precision and comfort together with the Q Series longarm quilting machines. Whether you are using the Q Series on Frame or a Q Series Sit-down model, these machines feature a customizable interface, generous throat space, ease of threading, the innovative BERNINA Stitch Regulator and much more. For information on special offers and details for the BERNINA longarm machines, please visit BERNINA .

About BERNINA

BERNINA is the world’s premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on BERNINA’s blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year. Shop for BERNINA products online or buy directly from your nearest BERNINA Dealer . Follow BERNINA on Facebook , Instagram and Pinterest . The BERNINA sister machine, bernette, can be found online . You can also find helpful tips and tutorials for every skill level on the BERNINA Blog, WeAllSew .