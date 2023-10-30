Elev8 New Media Celebrates Dual Media Relations Campaign Victories at PRSA-LA’s 59th Annual PRism Awards

Elev8 garnered accolades for its earned media campaigns for technology companies Vuzix and Thumzup



Elev8 presented with the PRism Award and an Award of Excellence in the Media Relations for Technology category

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elev8 New Media (“Elev8”), an award-winning boutique public and media relations firm specializing in securing earned media and press coverage for its client companies, proudly celebrates its dual victory at PRSA-LA’s 59th annual PRism Awards. Specifically within the 'Media Relations for Technology' category, Elev8's campaigns have earned resounding acclaim: a PRism Award for their exceptional promotion of the leading augmented reality (AR) company, Vuzix, at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), and an Award of Excellence for the launch of the innovative LA-based ad tech startup, Thumzup.

PRSA-LA PRism Awards is the Los Angeles region’s premier awards program recognizing excellence in public relations, strategic campaigns, tactical programs, and professional merit. In a gathering of industry minds, hundreds of public relations and communications leaders converged to honor and spotlight the exemplary achievements within their field, celebrating those who set new benchmarks of excellence in the business.

"It's an incredible honor to be acknowledged by our peers in such a significant way," says Jessica Starman, Co-Founder and CEO of Elev8 New Media. "These awards are a testament to the passion, creativity, and dedication of our team. We are deeply grateful to our clients, Vuzix and Thumzup, for entrusting us with their brands and allowing us to craft these award winning campaigns."

Elev8 New Media has established itself as a premier boutique PR agency for leading and emerging companies, expanding far beyond its roots in technology and life sciences to encompass various industries, including consumer goods, beverage brands, financial solutions, and hospitality.

The 59th Annual PRism Awards were held on October 26, 2023, at the Los Angeles River Center & Gardens. PRSA-LA is comprised of nearly 600 agencies, in-house and independent public relations professionals representing Los Angeles-area corporations, academic institutions, government agencies and nonprofit organizations. For more information, visit https://prsala.org/ .

About Elev8 New Media

Elev8 New Media is an award-winning boutique public and media relations agency known for securing thousands of earned media placements for its clients. These placements, which are not paid but genuinely earned, appear in well-respected outlets such as The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, CNBC, Forbes, Fox Business, among others. Elev8’s reach also extends to trade publications, new media and local media outlets.

Dedicated to providing companies with strategic communication solutions, Elev8 transforms our clients’ business operations into engaging stories that spur significant growth. Our teams, focused on public relations and social media, are committed to building strong relationships with both our clients and the media community. Through thoughtful and cohesive social strategies, we aim to fulfill and surpass business objectives, establishing a prominent presence in the industry characterized by reliability and forward-thinking.

For more information, please visit www.elev8newmedia.com .

Contact Information