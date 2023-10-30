Silicon Dioxide Market to Record Substantial Growth at 6.60% CAGR, Reaching USD 16.25 Billion by 2030, Driven by Widespread Applications among Various End User Industries, States Extrapolate

Dubai, UAE, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the recent report published by Extrapolate, the Global Silicon Dioxide Market revenue is projected to reach USD 16.25 billion by 2030 from USD 10.30 billion in 2021 and, exhibit a staggering CAGR of 6.60% from 2022 to 2030. Pivotal factors contributing to the growth of the silicon dioxide market include its wide range of applications among numerous verticals, including the culinary, chemical, and pharmaceutical sectors. Additionally, the increased demand from the construction and electrical industries is further fueling silicone dioxide market growth.

Silicon dioxide is a chemical compound made up of silicon and oxygen. It is one of the most abundant substances on Earth, found in the crust and atmosphere. It can occur in both crystalline and amorphous forms, and it is widely used in a variety of industries, including construction, electronics, and food & beverage.

Competitive Landscape

Leading market players are taking proactive steps to enhance and diversify their product offerings, boosting their competitiveness and facilitating accelerated growth in the silicon dioxide market. These companies are deploying a range of strategic initiatives to secure prominent positions, with notable market developments encompassing innovations and updates to their product portfolios, contractual agreements, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, increased investments, and partnerships with other organizations. In order to thrive in a fiercely competitive and evolving market landscape, industry participants are prioritizing the delivery of cost-effective solutions.

For instance, in October 2021, the resource of the Far North Queensland, Australia-based Cape Flattery silica sand project of Metallica Minerals grew to 53.5 million tons, with an in-situ silicon dioxide grade of 99.19%. Using assay results from the drilling program in August, industrial mineral specialists at Ausrocks grew resources by 40%.

Leading companies operating in the global silicon dioxide market include:

Merck KGaA

Alufluor AB

Gelest, Inc.

GOLOVACH QUARTZ

Evonik Industries AG

Tosoh Silica Corporation

Kurt J. Lesker Company®

Sinosi Group Corporation

Cabot Corporation

Wacker Chemie AG

PPG Industries, Inc.

Market Segmentation

By Form

Amorphous

Quartz

Crystalline

Cristobalite

Tridymite

Unique Properties of Amorphous to Promote its Adoption in Several Industries

Based on form, the global silicon dioxide market is primarily dominated by the amorphous segment due to its frequent use in separating conducting zones in semiconductor circuits. Amorphous silica has become essential in microelectronics and chromatography due to its mechanical resilience, high dielectric strength, and chemical modification selectivity. Its unique properties make silica indispensable in various applications, including the manufacturing of chips, optical fibers, and telescope optics.

By Application

Adhesives and Sealants

Food Additives

Composites

Coatings

Greases

Printing & Packaging

Growing Utilization of Silicon Dioxide in Adhesive and Sealants as a Reinforcing Agent to Stimulate Market Development

Based on application, the adhesive and sealants segment led the global silicon dioxide market. Silicon dioxide, employed as a reinforcing agent and additive in adhesives and sealants, plays a pivotal role in regulating rheology, preventing settling, and enhancing overall reinforcement. This versatile application of Nano-silica is integral to the industry.

Extensive Application of Silicon Dioxide in Several Verticals to Augment Market Growth



The silicon dioxide market is projected to grow due to increasing demand from industries like aerospace, oil & gas, chemical, and automotive, which require low-density materials with good insulation properties. NASA has chosen to use silicon dioxide in the Stardust Spacecraft to capture alien particles and prevent onboard dust. The market is expected to expand further as silica aerogel finds greater use in imaging devices, light guides, and optical devices.

Silicon dioxide's wide availability and versatility make it a significant driving force in various industries. It is commonly used as an anti-caking agent in the food industry due to its moisture-absorbing properties. Similarly, when added to health supplements, silicon dioxide prevents ingredient clumping without interfering with active substances. Moreover, its qualities such as impurity removal, dopant diffusion resistance, and high-temperature stability find applications in semiconductor circuit boards, piezoelectric materials, and refractory materials, among others.

Growing Glass and Foundry Industries in Asia Pacific to Spur Market Progress

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the silicon dioxide market, as China and India are major end-users in the building & construction, electronics, and glass manufacturing industries. China's building industry is booming, and the growing glass and foundry industries in the Asia Pacific are driving the demand for silica sand.

The demand for silica sand in the Asia Pacific is also estimated to rise as glass production increases in this region. The mechanical properties of silica sand, such as its structure, particle size, shape, color, distribution, refractoriness, stability, and strength, all affect how it is used. The market is fueled by factors such as the expansion of the building industry in the Asia-Pacific region, the high demand for molding sand in foundries, the quick growth of solar infrastructure, and the increased usage of silica sand in the production of glass materials.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Market Outlook

Chapter 4. COVID-19 Impact On Silicon Dioxide Market

Chapter 5. Global Silicon Dioxide Market Overview, By Form, 2017 - 2030 (Million Tonnes) (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Global Silicon Dioxide Market Overview, By Application, 2017 - 2030 (Million Tonnes) (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Global Silicon Dioxide Market Overview, By End-Use Industry, 2017 - 2030 (Million Tonnes) (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Global Silicon Dioxide Market Overview, By Geography, 2017 - 2030 (Million Tonnes) (USD Million)

Chapter 9. North America Silicon Dioxide Market Overview, By Countries, 2017 - 2030 (Million Tonnes) (USD Million)

Chapter 10. Europe Silicon Dioxide Market Overview, By Countries, 2017 - 2030 (Million Tonnes) (USD Million)

Chapter 11. Asia Pacific Silicon Dioxide Market Overview, By Countries, 2017 - 2030 (Million Tonnes) (USD Million)

Chapter 12. Middle East & Africa Silicon Dioxide Market Overview, By Countries, 2017 - 2030 (Million Tonnes) (USD Million)

Chapter 13. South America Silicon Dioxide Market Overview, By Countries, 2017 - 2030 (Million Tonnes) (USD Million)

Chapter 14. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 15. Key Vendor Analysis

Chapter 16. Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 17. Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 18. Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 19. Future Outlook of the Market

