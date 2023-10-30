Global Flash LED Market Expected to Reach $6.5 Billion by 2028: Rising Smartphone Integration Drives Growth

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flash LED Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global flash LED market, valued at US$ 5.0 billion in 2022, is projected to reach US$ 6.5 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 4.5% during 2023-2028. Flash LEDs are essential components used in feature phones, smartphones, digital video cameras, and other electronic devices for capturing images and videos in low-light conditions.

Key Market Insights

Flash LEDs are integral for capturing high-quality images and videos in low-light environments. Key market insights include:

Rising Smartphone Integration : The growing integration of flash LEDs in smartphones, driven by their high optical compatibility and efficient light output, is a major growth driver.

: The growing integration of flash LEDs in smartphones, driven by their high optical compatibility and efficient light output, is a major growth driver. Demand for Premium Image Quality : Consumer demand for smartphones with flash LEDs to enhance image quality and support 3D cameras is fueling market growth.

: Consumer demand for smartphones with flash LEDs to enhance image quality and support 3D cameras is fueling market growth. 3D Camera Popularity : Flash LEDs are used alongside 3D sensors in smartphone cameras to improve object sensing and picture quality, especially in low-light situations.

: Flash LEDs are used alongside 3D sensors in smartphone cameras to improve object sensing and picture quality, especially in low-light situations. Increased Disposable Income : Rising consumer living standards and disposable incomes are boosting demand for high-end smartphones and digital cameras, driving the flash LED market.

: Rising consumer living standards and disposable incomes are boosting demand for high-end smartphones and digital cameras, driving the flash LED market. Shift from Xenon Flashlights : Flash LEDs are replacing xenon flashlights in digital cameras due to their lower power consumption, constant illumination capacity, and efficiency.

: Flash LEDs are replacing xenon flashlights in digital cameras due to their lower power consumption, constant illumination capacity, and efficiency. Technological Upgrades : Ongoing technological advancements have led to innovative flash LED variants, such as programmable flash LEDs and dual flash LEDs.

: Ongoing technological advancements have led to innovative flash LED variants, such as programmable flash LEDs and dual flash LEDs. Autofocus Assist Lamps : Flash LEDs serve as autofocus assist lamps (AF illuminators) in low-light and low-contrast conditions, further increasing demand.

: Flash LEDs serve as autofocus assist lamps (AF illuminators) in low-light and low-contrast conditions, further increasing demand. Continued Innovation: Rapid developments and innovation in the consumer electronics sector will continue to drive the global flash LED market.

Market Segmentation

The report provides comprehensive market analysis and segmentation, including:

Power Consumption : Less than 1 A, More than or Equal to 1 A.

: Less than 1 A, More than or Equal to 1 A. Types of Device : Smartphones, Feature Phones, Others.

: Smartphones, Feature Phones, Others. Region: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global flash LED market include Cree Inc., Epistar Corporation, Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Jufei Optoelectronics Co. Ltd., Lumileds Holding B.V., LG Innotek, Osram Gmbh, Samsung, Semileds Corporation, and Seoul Semiconductors Co. Ltd., among others.

Key Questions Answered

The report addresses key questions about the global flash LED market:

Market performance and growth projections.

Impact of COVID-19 on the market.

Factors driving market growth.

Market segmentation by power consumption and device type.

Key regions in the market.

Key players/companies in the market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 141 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $6.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global

