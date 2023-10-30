Global Enterprise Asset Management Market Size to Reach USD 11.24 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) market size was USD 4.20 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rapid advancement of innovative technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and data analytics. These technologies, alongside a growing emphasis on asset optimization and lifecycle management, are driving the market's revenue growth.

EAM plays a pivotal role in managing and utilizing a company's operational assets throughout their lifecycle. It involves planning, optimizing, and executing strategies to enhance efficiency and asset utilization. EAM has gained popularity due to its ability to identify parts of assets that need replacement using IoT, AI, and Machine Learning (ML) tools. For instance, IFS acquired Falkonry, an AI-based data analytics tool developer, to enhance its EAM services.

The utilization of advanced analytics allows for data insights that aid in decision-making and preventive maintenance, leading to increased productive uptime and reduced operational expenditures. Furthermore, the increasing number of assets in various sectors, such as transportation, energy, manufacturing, and healthcare, is contributing to market growth. These asset-intensive industries benefit from EAM tools for tracking, managing, assessing, and optimizing the quality of their assets.



The ongoing digitization trend is facilitating the development of advanced software tools for better planning, tracking, and maintaining a company's physical assets. The integration of AI and ML enhances EAM's efficiency and effectiveness by making future predictions based on collected data, reducing costs, and extending asset lifecycles.

Despite the rapid growth, challenges remain. Data inconsistency and concerns about data protection and confidentiality are key constraints that could restrain market growth. The increasing number of cybersecurity threats and malicious attempts to access confidential data are other factors posing risks. To mitigate such risks, companies are resorting to white hat hackers to perform penetration testing to evaluate the security of hardware and software assets.

Organization Insights: Large Enterprises Lead the Way

Large-scale enterprises accounted for the largest revenue share in the global EAM market in 2022. This is because large enterprises make substantial investments, have significant manpower for operations, and maintain massive infrastructure. Additionally, large enterprises require customization, data security, and ownership, driving the demand for EAM tools. Customization provides larger organizations with improved functionality, specialized focus, and faster performance for handling complex datasets.

Industry Vertical Insights: Manufacturing Sector Sees Fast Growth



The manufacturing segment is poised for steady revenue growth in the global EAM market. This growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of Industrial IoT (IIoT) and the shift toward the fourth industrial revolution, leading to a rising demand for EAM tools in the manufacturing sector. EAM allows manufacturers to reduce production downtime and maintain safety regulations, ultimately influencing cost and environmental impact.

Deployment Insights: On-Premise Solutions Preferred

On-premise solutions are expected to account for a significantly large revenue share in the global EAM market due to the provision of on-spot support, lower cyber threats, and data confidentiality. Highly regulated industries are more hesitant to move to the cloud due to privacy concerns. Cloud-based EAM is primarily used for optimizing corporate assets and facilitating business growth and analysis.

Regional Insights: North America Leads the Way

The North America market held the largest revenue share in the global EAM market in 2022, driven by technological advancements and high demand for EAM software. In North America, EAM tools are essential for data monitoring, retrieval, and AI applications. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the fastest revenue growth, thanks to the adoption of advanced tools like AI and IoT. Europe is also expected to contribute considerably to the EAM market's revenue share.

Scope of Research



Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 4.20 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 10.4% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 11.24 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019-2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Type, organization size, industry vertical, deployment, and application Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled IBM, eMaint, Infor, SAP, Oracle, Rockwell Automation Inc., IFS, Hitachi Ltd., Upkeep Technologies Inc., and Ramco Systems Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global EAM market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) solutions. Some major players included in the global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) market report are:

IBM

eMaint

Infor

SAP

Oracle

Rockwell Automation Inc.

IFS

Hitachi Ltd.

Upkeep Technologies, Inc.

Ramco Systems

Strategic Development

On 1 August 2023, Central Square Technologies, an industry leader in public sector technology, announced its partnership with IDS, an engineering consulting and technology provider specializing in decision analytics and infrastructure lifecycle planning. CentralSquare’s Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) solution will start to integrate with IDS’ Asset Optimizer, allowing agencies to reach beyond maintenance management into comprehensive asset investment planning.

On 11 April 2023, Trimble launched one of its latest EAM solution, which is designed for global electric utilities to improve service reliability and successful operation. Trimble Unity AMS, built on Trimble's industry leading Cityworks Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) platform, enables utilities to manage the entire lifespan of their asset infrastructure, from permits and construction through operations, maintenance, and replacement.

Segments Covered in Report

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) market on the basis of type, organization size, industry verticals, deployment, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Linear assets Non-linear assets Field service management Others

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) Large scale enterprises

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Government Information Technology (IT) Transportation Manufacturing Healthcare Others

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Cloud On-premise

Management Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Inventory management Predictive maintenance Labor management Facility management Work order management Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



