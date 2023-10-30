Global Tattoo Removal Market Expected to Reach $421.7 Million by 2028: Advancements in Laser Technology Fuels the Sector

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tattoo Removal Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tattoo removal market, valued at US$ 267.2 million in 2022, is projected to reach US$ 421.7 million by 2028, with a CAGR of 7.6% during 2023-2028.

The market is being driven by factors such as the increasing popularity of tattoos, advancements in laser technology, and growing regulations in various industries.

Key Market Insights

Tattoo removal refers to the process of removing or lightening tattoos using methods such as laser removal, excision, and dermabrasion. Key market insights include:

Rising Tattoo Popularity: Tattoos as a form of self-expression are gaining popularity, leading to increased demand for tattoo removal as individuals change their preferences. Advancements in Laser Technology: Technological advancements have made laser tattoo removal procedures more effective and less invasive, attracting a larger customer base. Growing Regulations: Industries such as the military, law enforcement, healthcare, and customer-facing roles require compliance with regulations, driving demand for tattoo removal. Influence of Social Media: The influence of social media and the desire for a clean aesthetic have increased the demand for tattoo removal. Availability of Removal Techniques: Various tattoo removal techniques, including laser therapy, surgical procedures, and topical creams, are available, offering choice to consumers. Tattoo-Related Complications: Rising awareness of tattoo-related complications and infections is driving individuals to seek professional tattoo removal services.

Market Segmentation

The report provides comprehensive market analysis and segmentation, including:

Treatment Type : Laser Therapy, Surgical Procedure, Topical Creams, Others.

: Laser Therapy, Surgical Procedure, Topical Creams, Others. End User : Hospitals, Clinics, Others.

: Hospitals, Clinics, Others. Region: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global tattoo removal market include Alma Lasers Ltd (Sisram Medical Ltd), Astanza Laser LLC, Bison Medical Co. Ltd., Candela Laser Corporation, Cryomed Aesthetics, Cutera Inc., Cynosure LLC, Fotona d.o.o., Lumenis Ltd., Lutronic Corporation, Quanta System S.p.A., and The Global Beauty Group, among others.

Key Questions Answered

The report addresses key questions about the global tattoo removal market:

Market size and growth projections.

Impact of COVID-19 on the market.

Factors driving market growth.

Market segmentation by treatment type and end user.

Key regions in the market.

Key players/companies in the market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 141 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $267.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $421.7 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Global

