Global Pharmaceutical Fine Chemicals Market Expected to Reach $195.3 Billion by 2028: Increasing Prevalence of Neurological and Cardiovascular Diseases Drives Growth

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Fine Chemicals Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pharmaceutical fine chemicals market, valued at US$ 132.6 billion in 2022, is projected to reach US$ 195.3 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 6.42% during 2023-2028.

Key factors driving this growth include the increasing prevalence of neurological and cardiovascular diseases, government initiatives to develop new drugs and medications, and the expanding pharmaceutical industry.

Key Market Insights

Pharmaceutical fine chemicals are pure and complex chemicals manufactured in limited quantities at higher prices. They are used as key agents, stabilizers, and solvents in pharmaceutical chemical products. Key market insights include:

Prevalence of Diseases: Increasing prevalence of neurological and cardiovascular diseases, including cancer, stroke, and coronary artery ailments, primarily among the geriatric population, is a major driver of market growth. Government Initiatives: Government bodies worldwide are taking initiatives to develop novel vaccines, drugs, and medications to combat diseases like COVID-19, leading to increased adoption of pharmaceutical fine chemicals in the healthcare sector. Quality Standards: Guidelines for using pharmaceutical fine chemicals as raw materials to manufacture medicines while meeting quality standards are contributing to market growth. Pharmaceutical Industry Expansion: Significant growth in the pharmaceutical industry, increased investments in R&D activities, and growing consumer awareness about various disorders and medication options are driving market growth.

Market Segmentation

The report provides comprehensive market analysis and segmentation, including:

Type : Proprietary, Non-proprietary.

: Proprietary, Non-proprietary. Product : Active Ingredients, Basic Building Blocks, Advanced Intermediates.

: Active Ingredients, Basic Building Blocks, Advanced Intermediates. Size : Big Molecules, Small Molecules.

: Big Molecules, Small Molecules. Application: Cardiovascular, Neurological, Oncological, Respiratory, Gastrointestinal, Musculoskeletal, Others.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global pharmaceutical fine chemicals market include BASF SE, Borregaard ASA, CHEMADA Industries Ltd., Denisco Chemicals Pvt Ltd, Dupont De Nemours Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, Evonik Industries AG, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Lonza Group AG, Solvay S.A., Syntor Fine Chemicals Ltd., and W. R. Grace and Co., among others.

Key Questions Answered

The report addresses key questions about the global pharmaceutical fine chemicals market:

Market performance and growth projections.

Impact of COVID-19 on the market.

Key regional markets.

Market segmentation by type, product, size, and application.

Competitive landscape and key players.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 143 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $132.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $195.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/60modx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment