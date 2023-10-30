Global Modular data Center Market Size to Reach USD 127.54 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global modular data center market has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, and it shows no sign of slowing down. A market research report reveals that in 2022, the market size reached a staggering USD 23.00 Billion, with an expected revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.8% during the forecast period. The adoption of cloud-based solutions by Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), the growing need for scalable data centers, and the rise of disaster recovery capabilities are among the driving factors behind this market's surge.

Cloud Computing Empowers SMEs

The adoption of cloud computing has been a game-changer, especially for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs). According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, around 78% of U.S. small businesses fully embraced cloud computing by 2020. The appeal lies in the cost-effectiveness and flexibility of cloud-based solutions. SMEs can sidestep the hefty upfront costs of traditional IT infrastructure by subscribing to cloud services. The scalability of cloud-based solutions allows SMEs to adjust their computing capacity as needed, making it invaluable for businesses experiencing rapid growth or fluctuating demand.

Scalable Data Centers for Business Continuity

The need for scalable data centers is not limited to SMEs; it's a must for businesses of all sizes. Scalability ensures business continuity, which is vital for modern enterprises. With increasing user activity on websites and online platforms, the volume of data that needs to be stored and backed up is growing rapidly. A bigger data center and regular upgrades become essential to meet this demand. Scalability is critical because it allows data centers to expand or contract without losing efficiency. Managing data center resources efficiently can be challenging, as abrupt spikes in demand are hard to predict. Scalable data centers provide the agility needed to meet changing data requirements, fostering business expansion. They also improve data processing and delivery by distributing workloads across multiple nodes.

Challenges in Data Center Operations

Despite the advantages of modular data centers, integrating various data center tools can be a complex task. Common issues such as power disruptions, environmental concerns, security, and effective management require careful attention. For instance, the healthcare sector deals with vast volumes of data that require well-organized and up-to-date metadata for research and benchmarking purposes.

Trends in the Market

One of the notable trends in the modular data center market is the growing adoption of edge computing. Edge computing speeds up operations and reduces the amount of data that needs to travel across the Internet by bringing processing power and storage closer to where they are needed.

Key Components

The modular data center market consists of two main components: solutions and services. In 2022, the solutions segment accounted for the largest revenue share. The solution segment includes all-in-one modules and individual modules, such as IT modules, power modules, and cooling modules. These solutions are in high demand due to their in-house fabrication, all-in-one format, and high-power density. In-house fabrication ensures high quality and dependability while reducing the risk of errors during shipment and installation.

Applications and Industries

The modular data center market is driven by various applications, with disaster recovery accounting for the largest revenue share in 2022. Disaster recovery solutions are essential for businesses looking to protect critical data and applications. Modular data centers offer flexible and scalable solutions that ensure data security and quick restoration in the event of disasters, aligning with the growing demand for secure, flexible, and environmentally friendly solutions.

Regional Insights

In 2022, the North American market dominated the global modular data center market, thanks to significant investments made by the government and major players in cutting-edge prefabricated data centers. The region's demand for scalable and environmentally friendly data center facilities is driven by industries such as banking and finance, IT and telecommunications, energy, government, healthcare, and industrial sectors. The adoption of cloud computing by SMEs in North America has also contributed to the demand for flexible and scalable IT infrastructure solutions. Energy-efficient IT infrastructure is a particular focus in countries like the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 23.00 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 18.8% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 127.54 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019-2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Components, applications, organization size, end-use industry, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Dell Inc., IBM Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Vertiv Group Corp, Baselayer Technology, LLC, Schneider Electric, Cannon Technologies Ltd, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, and Bladeroom Group Limited Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global modular data center market is moderately fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective modular data center solutions. Some major players included in the global modular data center market report are:

Dell Inc.

IBM Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Vertiv Group Corp

Baselayer Technology, LLC

Schneider Electric

Cannon Technologies Ltd

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Bladeroom Group Limited

Rahi Systems

Stulz GmbH

Edge Mission Critical Systems

ZTE Corporation

ScaleMatrix Holdings, Inc.

CommScope Inc.

FiberHome

PCX Holding LLC

Cupertino Electric Inc.

Eaton

Strategic Development

In September 2020, Huawei launched its next-generation FusionModule 5.0 Smart Modular Data Center. It is built on concepts of modularization, and intelligence, including an autonomous inspection robot for data centers that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI), and a large-scale lithium-ion battery called SmartLi. FusionModule 5.0 also takes advantage of Huawei's intelligent power supply and distribution technology, iPower, the iCooling intelligent thermal management solution that increases Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE), and iManager, a centralized, smart management solution. These innovations are collectively referred to as i3, and they are included in the suite. These developments contribute to the development of an easy-to-use, intelligent, secure, and green smart data center system.

On 7 February 2023, Vertiv released a turnkey Prefabricated Modular (PFM) data center solution called The Vertiv MegaMod and Vertiv MegaMod Plus, deployable in expandable units of 0.5 or 1 megawatts for IT loads up to 2 megawatts or higher. To deliver exceptional performance and assist businesses in reducing deployment times by up to 40% when compared to a traditional data center build, the high-quality prefabricated modules are integrated and tested with industry-leading Vertiv thermal management solutions, remote monitoring, and IT equipment racks.

Segments Covered in Report

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global modular data center market on the basis of components, applications, organization size, end-use industry, and region:

Components Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Solutions All-in-one Modules Individual Modules IT Module Power Module Cooling Module Services Design and Consulting Integration and Deployment Support and Maintenance

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Emergency Data Storage Data Center Expansion Disaster Recovery Edge Computing Others

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Small and Medium Data Center Large Data Center

End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) BFSI Healthcare Government Media and Entertainment IT & Telecom Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



