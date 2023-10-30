Global Cognitive Assessment and Training in Healthcare Market Set to Soar, Anticipating $26.4 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cognitive Assessment And Training In Healthcare Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report Analysis By Assessment (Biometrics, Pen & Paper-based Assessment), By Component, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cognitive assessment and training in healthcare market is poised for extraordinary growth, with an anticipated worth of USD 26.4 billion by 2030, surging at an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.1% from 2023 to 2030, as outlined in the latest market analysis.

Cognitive assessment serves as a critical tool for healthcare professionals in evaluating patients who present with memory loss or other cognitive impairment symptoms. These assessments are invaluable in screening for a range of conditions, including Parkinson's disease, brain tumors, and cognitive issues stemming from strokes, as well as identifying individuals at risk of developing dementia. The escalating incidence of dementia cases, heightened awareness concerning cognitive health, and the availability of technologically advanced cognitive assessment and training tools remain pivotal factors driving market growth. Furthermore, the increased integration of cognitive assessments in clinical trials and dementia research contributes to the market's expansion.

The advent of the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the market, resulting in reduced emergency visits and substantial delays in outpatient clinic appointments. Consultation services that necessitate in-person interactions were adversely affected due to concerns over transmission. Market players faced initial losses; however, they successfully offset some of these losses by tapping into new revenue streams through telemedicine and online platforms for cognitive testing and training. Consequently, innovative technologies such as remote (decentralized) clinical trials and home-based assessments have witnessed unprecedented adoption rates.

The demand for brain assessment training, particularly among the tech-savvy generation, coupled with the burgeoning market for cognitive solutions, is propelling the growth of the cognitive assessment and training sector. Advancements in technology have enabled the integration of brain training activities into digital formats such as smartphones, tablets, computers, and gaming consoles. These cognitive training programs may target specific cognitive skills or offer comprehensive and interconnected regimens, incorporating various techniques, including manipulatives, physical activities, paper-and-pencil tasks, and computer-based exercises.

Highlights from the Cognitive Assessment and Training in Healthcare Market Report:

Pen and Paper Assessment Leads the Way: In 2022, the pen and paper assessment segment dominated the market, capturing a substantial revenue share of 47.5%. This dominance is attributed to the ease of availability, convenience, and affordability of pen and paper assessments. The hosted assessment segment is projected to witness a remarkable CAGR of over 26% over the forecast period, fueled by increased adoption of telemedicine. Services Take Center Stage: The services segment accounted for a majority of the revenue share, claiming 50.0% in 2022. This segment's leadership is driven by the growing demand for training and support, as well as consulting services aimed at rater qualification, training, and management, equipping raters to administer scales efficiently while adhering to the highest standards. Clinical Trials Lead in Application: The clinical trials segment reigned supreme in 2022, holding a substantial revenue share of 41.2%. It is poised to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. North America Leads the Charge: In 2022, North America secured the largest revenue share at 37.7%, owing to heightened public awareness related to cognitive illness treatments. The region's rapidly aging population, susceptible to cognitive disorders, has led to increased government funding for clinical trials and research. Asia Pacific Shows Remarkable Potential: Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 27.0% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. Factors contributing to this growth include a rising incidence of sports injuries and trauma leading to cognitive impairment, an expanding geriatric population, rapid healthcare infrastructure development, and growing government support.

