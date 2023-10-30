Global Digital Transformation Market Set to Soar, Reaching $4.6 Trillion by 2030

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Transformation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Solution (Analytics, Mobility), By Deployment, By Service, By Enterprise Size, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The digital transformation juggernaut is showing no signs of slowing down, with the global market projected to skyrocket to USD 4,617.78 billion by 2030.

This remarkable growth, expected at a staggering CAGR of 26.7% from 2023 to 2030, underscores the seismic shift towards digitalization in the business world.

Digital transformation is the catalyst for enhancing brand reputation, elevating customer experiences, and bolstering customer retention rates. These solutions also empower organizations to upskill their workforce, boosting productivity and fast-tracking the achievement of business objectives. Moreover, the adoption of digital transformation solutions equips companies to meet the dynamic demands of the market while enhancing profitability.

The driving force behind this transformation is the substantial investments made by companies in big data, mobility, and cloud technologies, all aimed at crafting cutting-edge Digital Experience Platforms (DXPs).

The rise of mobile devices and their applications has reshaped modern life on a global scale. As organizations shift from traditional brick-and-mortar models to digital operations, the market is further fueled. The advent of emerging technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Machine Learning (ML), and Artificial Intelligence (AI) has amplified the significance of mobile applications. In a rapidly changing business landscape, an appealing and innovative mobile application has become instrumental in how clients interact with and engage with a company's services. The proliferation of smartphones has also led to widespread access to a variety of apps provided by digital transformation solutions, contributing positively to market growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic's impact has pushed businesses to embrace cloud technology for remote work, resulting in a surge in demand for cloud services. This trend has created a conducive environment for market expansion, as cloud services become integral to ensuring business continuity. Businesses are not only renewing their contracts with cloud service providers but also witnessing an uptick in cloud migrations and accelerated cloud transformations. The pandemic has also ushered in a paradigm shift in payment methods, with the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) trend gaining popularity in 2020 and 2021. Fintech innovation has played a pivotal role in meeting evolving consumer needs and ensuring access to financial services, paving the way for robust opportunities for market growth.

Key Highlights from the Digital Transformation Market Report:

Social Media Dominance : The social media segment is projected to experience the fastest CAGR of 28.7% over the forecast period. The increasing user base, focus on brand identity enhancement, and advancements in social media tools are driving this segment's growth.

: The social media segment is projected to experience the fastest CAGR of 28.7% over the forecast period. The increasing user base, focus on brand identity enhancement, and advancements in social media tools are driving this segment's growth. Professional Services Surge : In terms of service, the professional services segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 28.3% over the forecast period. These services play a crucial role in helping organizations digitize their operations, select the right digital transformation solutions, manage cloud-based solutions, and effectively utilize resources.

: In terms of service, the professional services segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 28.3% over the forecast period. These services play a crucial role in helping organizations digitize their operations, select the right digital transformation solutions, manage cloud-based solutions, and effectively utilize resources. Cloud-Powered Growth : The hosted deployment segment is poised to register the fastest CAGR of 29.9% over the forecast period. The proliferation of cloud-based digital transformation solutions and the numerous benefits of cloud technology are fueling this segment's growth.

: The hosted deployment segment is poised to register the fastest CAGR of 29.9% over the forecast period. The proliferation of cloud-based digital transformation solutions and the numerous benefits of cloud technology are fueling this segment's growth. SMEs on the Rise : Among enterprise sizes, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 28.3%. The accessibility of cost-effective digital transformation solutions and the growing importance of digital technologies are driving SMEs to adopt these solutions.

: Among enterprise sizes, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 28.3%. The accessibility of cost-effective digital transformation solutions and the growing importance of digital technologies are driving SMEs to adopt these solutions. Healthcare Revolution : In the realm of end-use, the healthcare segment is set to register the fastest CAGR of 28.6% from 2023 to 2030. Digital transformation is poised to enhance patient care, with the COVID-19 pandemic accelerating the adoption of advanced medical technologies such as remote patient monitoring, telemedicine, virtual reality, and neurotechnology.

: In the realm of end-use, the healthcare segment is set to register the fastest CAGR of 28.6% from 2023 to 2030. Digital transformation is poised to enhance patient care, with the COVID-19 pandemic accelerating the adoption of advanced medical technologies such as remote patient monitoring, telemedicine, virtual reality, and neurotechnology. Asia Pacific Pioneers: The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to lead the charge with an impressive CAGR of 29.4% over the forecast period. This remarkable growth can be attributed to the burgeoning e-commerce industry, government investments in digital infrastructure, and the widespread use of cutting-edge technologies such as AI, ML, Blockchain, and cloud computing.

