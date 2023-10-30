PGS – Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

Oslo, 30 October 2023



Reference is made to the joint announcement on 25 October 2023 made by PGS ASA ("PGS" or the "Company", OSE: PGS) and TGS ASA ("TGS", OSE: TGS) regarding the announcement of entering into a merger agreement for a triangular merger between the Company and TGS NewCo AS, with the latter as surviving entity, and TGS to issue the merger consideration shares to shareholders in PGS. The formal merger plan has been signed and submitted to the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises and has today been announced in the registry.

To approve the merger, an extraordinary general meeting of PGS (the "EGM") will be held on 1 December 2023. The EGM will be held as a virtual meeting at 10:00 hrs CET.

The notice for the EGM can be downloaded from the Company's website www.pgs.com and www.newsweb.no (English and Norwegian), together with relevant appendices. The notice will be sent to all registered shareholders.

The merger plan is available on www.pgs.com and at the Company's headquarters.



FOR DETAILS, CONTACT: Bård Stenberg, VP IR & Corporate Communication

Mobile: +47 992 45 235







