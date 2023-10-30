Global Cold and Flu Supplements Market Poised to Reach $36.61 Billion by 2030, Driven by Increasing Health Consciousness

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cold And Flu Supplements Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Herbal Extracts, Natural Molecules), By Distribution Channel (Pharmacies & Drug Stores, Online), And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cold and flu supplements market is on a growth trajectory, with an anticipated valuation of USD 36.61 billion by 2030, characterized by a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.5% from 2023 to 2030.

This impressive growth is attributed to the growing awareness of health and well-being among consumers, prompting a proactive approach to managing health, preventing, and treating cold and flu symptoms.

Consumers are no longer content with merely addressing symptoms; they are embracing a preventive approach by bolstering their immune systems to reduce the risk of colds and flu. Recognizing the pivotal role of a robust immune system in combating illnesses, individuals are actively seeking supplements that claim to provide immune support. These supplements typically contain a blend of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and herbal ingredients believed to enhance immune function and promote overall wellness.

The preference for natural molecule-based supplements, derived from natural sources and perceived as safer than pharmaceutical drugs, is growing. These supplements are perceived as having a lower risk of adverse effects, aligning with consumers who favor a gentler and more natural approach to managing cold and flu symptoms. Moreover, these supplements are increasingly available through various distribution channels, including pharmacies, hypermarkets & supermarkets, health food stores, online platforms, and specialty retailers, making them more accessible to consumers.

Collaborations aimed at the distribution of nutritional and mineral supplements are expected to further boost market growth. For instance, in October 2022, Animine, a France-based company specializing in precision minerals, partnered with Grupo ISA for the exclusive distribution of its products and solutions in Mexico. This collaboration is set to enrich Grupo ISA's nutritional solutions portfolio, providing a wider array of innovative products to the North American market.

Cold and Flu Supplements Market Report Highlights:

Vitamins & Minerals Lead the Way: In 2022, the vitamins & minerals segment dominated with a 40.1% market share. These essential nutrients play a crucial role in supporting immune function and overall well-being, making them common ingredients in cold and flu supplements. Pharmacies & Drug Stores as Preferred Outlets: The pharmacies & drug stores segment held the largest market share of 48.5% in 2022. The presence of knowledgeable pharmacists in this distribution channel, offering expert guidance and advice on cold & flu supplements, contributes to higher sales. North America at the Helm: North America captured the largest market share, accounting for over 36.4% in 2022. The region's increasing health consciousness and focus on maintaining a healthy lifestyle drive the demand for cold & flu supplements.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 95 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $15.28 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $36.61 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.5% Regions Covered Global

