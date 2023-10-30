Global Retinal Vein Occlusion Treatment Market Poised for Remarkable Growth, Expected to Reach $4.18 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retinal Vein Occlusion Treatment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End-user (Retail Pharmacy, Hospital & Clinics), By Disease Type (CRVO, BRVO), By Treatment (Anti-VEGF, Corticosteroid Drugs), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global retinal vein occlusion (RVO) treatment market is on the verge of substantial expansion, with a projected valuation of USD 4.18 billion by 2030, demonstrating a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.92% from 2023 to 2030.

Key factors driving this growth include the growing prevalence of eye diseases, an increasing geriatric population, and rising awareness about ophthalmic disease treatment. Additionally, the presence of approved products and a robust product pipeline are expected to fuel market growth. The increasing prevalence of conditions such as diabetes and atherosclerosis, which can lead to RVO, is also anticipated to have a positive impact on the market.

Samsung Bioepis, a pioneering pharmaceutical company, developed the first biosimilar drug Byooviz (ranibizumab-nuna) for the treatment of retinal disorders, including RVO. The drug received FDA approval for commercialization in September 2020. However, the high cost associated with these drugs may limit their prescription and hinder market growth. The introduction of affordable drugs with high efficacy and safety is expected to create new growth opportunities for the market.

The global rise in the elderly population has led to an increase in the number of individuals suffering from RVO, as age is a significant risk factor. Additionally, lifestyle changes have contributed to a higher incidence of diseases such as cardiovascular diseases and hypertension, which can cause RVO. According to the Lancet Global Health Commission's report on global eye health, millions of people worldwide had uncorrected vision impairments in 2020, further emphasizing the importance of addressing eye health issues. Thus, the increasing prevalence of secondary conditions may support the growth of the RVO treatment market.

Companies Mentioned

AbbVie Inc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc

CalciMedica Inc

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc

Kodiak Sciences Inc

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Pfizer Inc

Retinal Vein Occlusion Treatment Market Report Highlights:

Branch Disease Type Dominates: In 2022, the branch disease type segment held the majority of the market share, driven by increased focus on R&D activities and investments in developing novel drugs for more efficient treatment. Anti-VEGF Treatment Leads: The anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (Anti-VEGF) segment was the largest in 2022 due to the safety and widespread acceptance of these treatments as the first-line treatment option. Retail Pharmacies as Key End Users: Retail pharmacies dominated the end-user segment in 2022, owing to improved medication accessibility and the availability of RVO treatment options through these outlets. North America Holds Strong Position: North America secured a robust regional position in 2022, with a market share of 41.2%, driven by extensive R&D activities, increased government funding, and a high rate of treatment adoption.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.48 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.18 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.2.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. Market Drivers

3.4.1. Increasing prevalence of retinal diseases

3.4.2. Rising geriatric population

3.4.3. Presence of strong product portfolio

3.5. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.1. Lack of awareness and underdiagnoses of the disease

3.5.2. High cost of the treatment

3.6. Business Environment Analysis

3.6.1. SWOT Analysis; By Factor (Political & Legal, Economic And Technological)

3.6.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.6.3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4. Disease Type Business Analysis



Chapter 5. Treatment Business Analysis



Chapter 6. End-user Business Analysis



Chapter 7. Regional Business Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

