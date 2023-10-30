Ipsos: Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights - September 2023

October 30, 2023

MONTHLY DISCLOSURE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS

Articles L. 233-8 II of the Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the AMF

Date Shares* Voting rights theoretical** exercisable*** 30 September 2023 43,203,225 48,691,525 48,653,706

*This number is calculated taking into account the cancellation, as at 30 September 2023, of 1,050,000 treasury shares purchased by the Company between 10 January and 8 September 2023 as part of the implementation of its shares buyback program, this cancellation having been acknowledged by decisions of the Chief Executive Officer of the Company dated 30 September 2023, upon delegation given by the Board of Directors pursuant to its meeting dated 25 July 2023, which decided to reduce the share capital by cancelling the aforementioned treasury shares in accordance with the authorisations granted by the General Shareholders Meeting dated 15 May 2023 (22nd resolution).

**This number is calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares which voting rights have been suspended, in accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF general regulation related to the calculation of the crossing of thresholds with regard to the number of voting rights.

***For information purposes, this number excludes the shares which voting rights have been suspended.

The information is also available in the « Regulated Information » section of the Ipsos website: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en .

