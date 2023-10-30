Global Dimethylformamide (DMF) Market Size to Reach USD 2.93 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Dimethylformamide (DMF) market size was USD 2.30 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period. The key driver behind this growth is the increasing demand for DMF in the textile and electronics industries. DMF, a transparent and colorless liquid with excellent water solubility, serves as a vital dipolar aprotic solvent. It finds applications across a wide spectrum of industries. Notably, the textile industry employs DMF in the manufacturing of synthetic leather, fibers, adhesives, and various products.

Furthermore, it plays a crucial role in the chemical industry for high-purity acetylene recovery and the purification of ethylene and propylene. In the petroleum processing sector, DMF facilitates the separation of paraffinic and non-paraffinic hydrocarbons. Technological advancements in product development and manufacturing, such as Belle Chemical Company's REACH registrations for DMF products, are contributing to the market's growth.

It's worth noting that prolonged exposure to DMF can pose health hazards. To address this concern, the European Union has imposed restrictions on the use of DMF in certain applications, effective from December 12, 2023. Acute exposure to DMF has been observed to cause liver damage in animals and humans, with symptoms including abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, jaundice, alcohol intolerance, and rashes. In 2022, the chemical processing and solvents segment dominated the global DMF market, primarily due to its extensive use as a solvent for various applications.

DMF plays a crucial role in making PU lacquers for synthetic leather, as well as in the production of lightweight and stretchable garments. The separation segment is expected to experience moderate growth during the forecast period. DMF is increasingly used as a booster or co-solvent in the separation process for various high molecular weight Poly-Vinyl Chlorides (PVCs) and vinyl chloride-vinyl acetate co-polymers.

The chemical segment is poised to maintain a significant market share, driven by the growing demand for DMF in various applications, including PU, resins, polymers, dyes, and pigments. It is utilized as a solvent for vinyl-based polymers in the production of films, fibers, and coatings. The pharmaceutical segment is expected to register steady growth due to DMF's role as a reaction and crystallization solvent. Its high solvency parameters make it invaluable in preparing solutions containing hydrophobic organic compounds, making it essential for molecular biology and pharmacy.

North America accounted for the largest revenue share in the global DMF market in 2022, with increasing demand from the solvent and film industries. DMF is a key component in the manufacturing of films, fibers, and coatings, contributing to its dominance in the region.

Europe is projected to experience the fastest revenue growth rate in the global DMF market. The pharmaceutical sector's need for DMF as a reaction and crystallization solvent to prepare solutions containing organic hydrophobic compounds is a significant driver.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to hold a substantial revenue share due to its use in the production of agricultural herbicides and petrochemical industry cleaning. The textile and apparel exports in China have been on the rise, further boosting the demand for DMF in the region.

The global DMF market is experiencing steady growth driven by its diverse applications in industries such as textiles, electronics, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals. However, concerns related to prolonged exposure to DMF and regulatory restrictions need to be addressed. As the market continues to evolve, it presents opportunities for innovation and growth, especially in response to changing industry needs.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 2.30 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 2.4%% Revenue Forecast To 2032 2.93 Billion Base Year Of Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered resin, application , end use and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Shandong Hualu HengshengChemical Co., Jiutian Chemical Group Ltd., BASF SE, Luxi Group, Balaji Amines, Belle Chemical, Eastman Chemical Company, Anhui Haoyuan Chemical Group Co. Ltd, Helm AG, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC, Chemanol , Triveni Chemicals, Asahi Corporations, and Chemours Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global Dimethylformamide (DMF) market is fragmented, with several key players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing new products and solutions. Some major players included in the Dimethylformamide (DMF) market report are:

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc. Shandong Hualu HengshengChemical Co. Jiutian Chemical Group Ltd. BASF SE Luxi Group Balaji Amines Ltd. Belle Chemical LLC Eastman Chemical Company Anhui Haoyuan Chemical Group Co., Ltd Helm AG Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC Chemanol Triveni Chemicals Asahi Corporations Chemours



Strategic Development

On 17 January 2023, BASF SE, invested to expand the capacity of polymer dispersions at the production facility located in Merak, Indonesia. This expansion aligns with the rising demand for high-quality packaging materials in the ASEAN region, where significant paper and board manufacturing operations are situated. This expansion will further accelerate the ability to meet the rising demand for specialty chemicals in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand markets by ensuring a more reliable supply.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global Dimethylformamide (DMF) market on the basis of resin, application end-use, and region:

Resin Outlook (Revenue, Volume, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Reactant Catalyst Feed Stock Others

Applications Outlook (Revenue, Volume, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Chemical Processing and Solvents



Films Fibers Adhesives

Separation High-purity Acetylene Buta-diene Purification Others



End-use Outlook (Revenue, Volume, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Chemical Textile Pharmaceutical Electronics Agrochemical Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, Volume, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



