Home Insurance Market Outlook 2023-2027: Forecast Market Sizing, Top Trends, And Major Players As Per The Business Research Company's Home Insurance Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Home Insurance Global Market Report 2023, the global home insurance market is on the verge of a significant ascent, projected to expand from $243.40 billion in 2022 to a robust $265.61 billion in 2023. This growth trajectory indicates a compelling compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. Furthermore, the sector's momentum is anticipated to be sustained, with projections estimating the market to reach a sizable $360.89 billion by 2027, with a steady CAGR of 8.0%.



Boom in Household Numbers Fueling the Market

The home insurance market's expansion can be attributed to the surge in the number of households worldwide. With home insurance acting as a comprehensive shield against numerous risks posed to households, other residential constructions, and personal possessions, its relevance and adoption are growing. Recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, revealed that private home completions in May 2023 touched a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,518,000, marking an increase of 5.0% from the figures of May 2022. This trajectory is further complemented by home starts in May 2023, registering a robust 21.7% growth from May 2022. These figures underscore the growing demand for home insurance products.

Prominent Market Players: Shaping the Industry Landscape

The home insurance domain boasts some formidable players, with names like MetLife Inc., American International Group Inc., and Allstate Insurance Company leading the charge. These entities, along with other notable names, have been instrumental in steering the market's direction, introducing innovative offerings, and setting industry standards.

Technology: The New Frontier in Home Insurance

The embrace of technological advancements has emerged as a defining trend in the home insurance market. Leading players are actively harnessing cutting-edge technologies to fortify their market positions and cater to evolving consumer needs. A case in point is Tensorflight's recent introduction of TensorAssist in July 2023. This pioneering chatbot assistant, underpinned by OpenAI's ChatGPT-4 technology, provides a seamless experience for users, offering deep insights into property analysis and risk evaluation. Such tech-driven initiatives are set to redefine the home insurance landscape.

Geographic Highlights

In 2022, North America dominated the home insurance market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is primed to be the fastest-growing market segment during the forecast period, highlighting shifting dynamics and growth opportunities in different parts of the globe.

