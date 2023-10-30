Global Pallet Truck Market to Total US$ 79,833.7 Million by 2033, Expanding at a 7.5% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Future Market Insights (FMI) report, the global pallet truck market is on the brink of reaching a substantial valuation, projected to reach US$ 41,115.3 Million by 2023. With a projected CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2033, the market is poised to reach US$ 79,833.7 Million in 2033.



The growing demand has significantly impacted the manufacturing industry, increasingly integrating pallet trucks into its operations to enhance productivity. Technological advancements and innovative concepts have revolutionized pallet trucks, enabling them to operate autonomously and intelligently.

The logistics and storage businesses are expanding, particularly in economies experiencing robust growth. Consequently, worker safety and comfort are taking precedence, resulting in the adoption of electric and ergonomic pallet trucks. While high-tech pallet trucks offer impressive capabilities, their maintenance costs can be prohibitively expensive.

The proficient operation of advanced pallet trucks necessitates skilled personnel, making finding qualified operators challenging. Stringent regulations governing the design and usage of pallet trucks add to their overall cost, underscoring the importance of compliance. The desire for more eco-friendly power sources for pallet trucks is growing, driven by environmental concerns surrounding battery usage.

The market is characterized by intense competition, leading to price wars that can erode business profit margins. The cost of manufacturing pallet trucks is intricately linked to the fluctuating prices of raw materials, while global trade policies and economic conditions continue to generate uncertainties that influence supply and demand dynamics.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

As of 2022, the pallet truck industry was valued at US$ 38,581 Million .

. By control type, electric pallet trucks account for 38.2% of the total revenue in 2023.

of the total revenue in 2023. By product type, standard pallet trucks account for 59.4% of all pallet truck sales in 2023.

of all pallet truck sales in 2023. The United States market is expected to rise at a 7.2% CAGR until 2033.

until 2033. A 5.6% CAGR is expected for pallet truck sales in Germany from 2023 to 2033.

is expected for pallet truck sales in Germany from 2023 to 2033. China to register a staggering 10.3% CAGR with respect to pallet truck demand until 2033.

“Increasing focus on better energy efficiency is one of the trends driving demand for electric pallet trucks is considered a major trend of the pallet truck industry,” – opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape:

The pallet truck industry showcases diverse market participants, each committed to driving innovation and sustainability. A significant focus on eco-friendly product lines is at the core of their manufacturing efforts.

Research and development are pivotal in this journey, aiming to provide more environmentally responsible material handling solutions. Market players adopt various strategic approaches, including collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions, while diligently navigating regulatory approvals to fortify their market presence. These multifaceted strategies reflect the industry's dedication to growth, sustainability, and evolving consumer demands.

Some of the Key Developments are-

Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, the world's largest shipbuilding and heavy industries conglomerate, announced that it will participate in the world's largest consumer electronics exhibition, CES 2023, to present its vision of transforming the ocean for a sustainable future.

Hyundai Motor Company unveiled a strategic roadmap to accelerate its electrification ambition as it pursues sustainable progress for the company.

Key Companies Operating in the Global Pallets Truck Industry:

Kion Group

Toyota Industries Corporation

Mitsubishi Logisnext

Jungheinrich AG

Crown Equipment Corporation

Hyster Company

Goscor Lifts Truck

Hyundai Heavy Industries

Godrej & Boyce

Nilkamal Limited

More Valuable Insights Available:

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased global pallet truck industry analysis, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the pallet truck market is segmented based on central Control (Manual, Semi-Electric, Electric, Diesel, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), Others), Product Type (Standard, Quarter, Silent, Weighing, Scissor), Load Capacity (Below 2000 Kg, 2000 – 4000 Kg, 4000 – 6000 Kg, above 6000 Kg), End-Use Industry (Food and Beverages, Retail stores, Wholesale Distributions, Freight and Logistics, Manufacturing, Others), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, The Middle East and Africa).

Pallet Truck Industry Segmentation Analysis:

By Control:

Manual

Semi-Electric

Electric

Diesel

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)

Others

By Product Type:

Standard

Quarter

Silent

Weighing

Scissor



By Load Capacity:

Below 2000 Kg

2000 – 4000 Kg

4000 – 6000 Kg

Above 6000 Kg

By End-Use Industry:

Food & Beverage

Retail Store

Wholesale Distribution

Freight and Logistics

Manufacturing

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa



