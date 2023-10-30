ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 30 OCTOBER 2023 AT 18.45 EET
ROBIT PLC: REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES 30 OCTOBER 2023
|Robit Plc
|Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
|Date
|30.10.2023
|Exchange transaction
|BUY
|Share trading code
|ROBIT
|Amount, shares
|3216
|Average price / share, EUR
|1,295690
|Total cost, EUR
|4166,94
Robit Plc now holds a total of 82 409 shares including the shares repurchased on 30 October 2023.
Detailed information concerning the repurchase is attached to this stock exchange release.
