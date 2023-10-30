PCT and HypoClean Team Up to Help Grow Veteran Commercial Cleaning, LLC

LITTLE RIVER, SC, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - PCT LTD (“PCTL” OTC Pink): Paradigm Convergence Technologies Corp (a Subsidiary of PCTL) manufactures, sells and leases equipment which produce a variety of EPA approved, eco-friendly disinfectant and degreaser fluids, is proud to announce its partnership with HypoClean, LLC a Colorado corporation specializing in hypochlorous acid (HOCl) technology and Veteran Commercial Cleaning, LCC , a global professional, commercial cleaning & supply, serviced disabled veteran and minority-owned business.

Art Abraham, President, and CFO at PCT, said, “PCT is very excited to partner with HypoClean and to support the growth of Veteran Commercial Cleaning, with a new HOCl disinfectant product, Eagle Guard, exclusively produced and branded for Veteran Commercial Cleaning.” He went on to say, “Our partnership will provide worldwide disinfecting solutions.”

JT Johnson, VCC’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are ecstatic to offer a price-competitive, EPA approved disinfectant with no harsh chemicals and doesn’t require workers to use Personal Protective Equipment.” He went on to say, “We are already promoting and quoting Eagle Guard to commercial businesses, schools & universities, prisons, and GSA contracts.” VCC is dramatically expanding its cleaning service business as well as its eco-friendly cleaning supply sales with products such as Eagle Guard.

Eagle Guard is a ready-to-use fluid product produced with proprietary technology, salt, and water. It replaces bleach and other harsh chemicals referred to as Quaternary Ammonium Compounds (aka QACs) and has no VOC (Volatile Organic Compounds). It has been proven that Eagle Guard kills contagious pathogens and infectious diseases when used as directed on the EPA approved label.

Eagle Guard Disinfectant is a broad-spectrum disinfectant which kills 99.9% of bacteria in 2 minutes. It also:

· Kills and reduces the spread of contagious pathogens and infectious diseases when used as directed, such as Clostridium Difficile (c.diff), HAI’s (Healthcare associated infections), enveloped and non-enveloped viruses and many other infectious diseases.

· Contains no harsh chemicals or fumes and does not pose health risks.

· Can be used for most disinfecting purposes without the use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and/or disposal.

· Can reduce labor, supply, and training costs associated with the handling of hazardous chemicals.

· Can replace harsh chemicals as a disinfectant when used as directed.

· Allows for no supply chain issues as Eagle Guard is readily available in a variety of containers.

· Environmentally responsible and supports corporate governance and initiatives.

Paradigm Convergence Technologies Corp is a publicly traded, South Carolina based company.

About PCT LTD:

PCT LTD ("PCTL") focuses its business on acquiring, developing, and providing sustainable, eco-friendly disinfecting, cleaning, and tracking technologies. The company acquires and holds rights to innovative products and technologies, which are commercialized through its wholly owned operating subsidiaries, Paradigm Convergence Technologies Corporation, and 21st Century Energy, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: PCTL's ability to raise sufficient funds to satisfy its working capital requirements; the ability of PCTL to execute its business plan; benefits arising from the transfer of assets into the two subsidiaries; the ability of the subsidiaries to attract investment and strategic alliance opportunities; and any other effects resulting from the information disclosed above. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements PCTL makes in this press release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents it files from time to time with the SEC. PCTL undertakes no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect current events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

