Verizon, Omaha Productions announce exclusive 5G innovation partnership and launch new AR experience

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For 18 NFL seasons, Peyton Manning fired passes at receivers. Now, he'll fire trivia questions at you. Verizon and Omaha Productions today announced an exclusive partnership to bring innovative 5G entertainment and content to fans.



As the official 5G innovation partner of Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions, Verizon and Omaha will partner to use next-gen production technology to create experiences that engage customers and fans, while also demonstrating the power of Verizon’s network. The first experience – “Game Winning Drive” – is an immersive football trivia game experience that launches today.

“I love trivia shows and have hosted them before, but never one like this where fans can play along on their phones wherever they are,” Manning said. “It has been a blast working with Verizon to bring ‘Game Winning Drive’ to life and create a new experience for fans to test this football knowledge.”

“We’re constantly innovating and finding new ways to bring our customers the content that they love in new formats and accessible across devices,” said Erin McPherson, Chief Content Officer of Verizon Consumer Group. “Thanks to Verizon’s exclusive partnerships, we’re able to tap into a world of new formats across sports and entertainment to offer experiences they can’t find elsewhere.”

“Game Winning Drive” is the first immersive trivia experience to feature high-fidelity volumetric AR celebrity hosts – Peyton Manning and Emmanuel Sanders – who were created as photorealistic 3D holograms using a volumetric capture stage. The AR sports game show turns your living room into a virtual football-themed game show set and comes to life as Peyton and Emmanuel ask and react to football-related questions. The more questions you get right, the further you advance down the field and if you answer all the questions correctly, Peyton and Emmanuel present you with a special digital takeaway.

As America’s most reliable 5G network, “Game Winning Drive” features volumetric video content that is very bandwidth-heavy – best experienced over 5G due to the speed and latency of the network.

Experience “Game Winning Drive” by visiting verizon.com/gamewinningdrive.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $136.8 billion in 2022. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

About Omaha Productions

Omaha Productions is an entertainment company launched by Peyton Manning following his retirement from the NFL. Omaha focuses on developing content that unifies and uplifts people and communities.

Omaha Productions executive produces ESPN’s Emmy-award-winning Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli along with alternative telecasts for college football, NBA, golf, and The UFC. The company also serves as executive producer on NFL Honors and ESPN+’s Places franchise featuring series from Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, Abby Wambach, Vince Carter, David Ortiz, Ronda Rousey, P.K. Subban, Sue Bird, and John McEnroe. The company also has series at ABC, A+E Networks, NBCUniversal, and Netflix. The Omaha Audio Network provides daily sports talk in partnership with ESPN and Caesars Sportsbook. More info here: www.omahaproductions.com.

