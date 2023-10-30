Crisp Acquires Atlas Technology Group from Advantage Solutions to Empower CPG Brands with Better Data

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV), a leading provider of outsourced sales and marketing services to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers, has announced the sale of its Atlas Technology Group’s business to Crisp, the open-data retail platform for the consumer goods industry.



Atlas Technology Group is an analytics provider serving many of the world’s largest consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies. Crisp will migrate Atlas’ existing customers to its cloud-based data-sharing platform and collaborate with Advantage to offer sophisticated supply chain analytics and an expanded retail footprint. Crisp’s relationship with Advantage Solutions will provide CPG brands with access to enhanced retail sales data to understand potential supply chain issues and product availability, enabling them to make faster decisions, optimize inventory and marketing, and drive sales and loyalty.

“This deal and new relationship will reshape how consumer brands navigate complex supply chain issues and deliver solutions that improve shopper experiences,” said Advantage Solutions CEO Dave Peacock. “Clients will benefit from enhanced shopper insights, increased automation and a more robust bridge between supply chain data and in-store execution.”

The combination of Atlas’ comprehensive CPG data services and Crisp’s modern technology stack will enable clients to share large volumes of data with trading partners, and integrate with technology platforms including Snowflake, Databricks, Google Cloud, and Generative AI. Consumer brands also will be able to access leading retailer data sets, a key capability.

“With the acquisition of Atlas and its incredibly talented team and deep relationships with leading brands and retailers, Crisp has solidified our market leadership,” said Are Traasdahl, founder and CEO of Crisp. “Our agreement with Advantage allows us to expand the use and value of our Collaborative Commerce platform to thousands of CPG brands quickly and effectively.”

“This deal is the latest step in Advantage Solutions’ transformation journey and will enable the company to further build out its comprehensive data platform," Peacock added. “Advantage is committed to investing in an enhanced data structure designed to generate demand for consumer brands and retailers and convert shoppers into buyers.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions is a leading provider of outsourced sales and marketing solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers. Our data- and technology-driven services — which include headquarter sales, retail merchandising, in-store and online sampling, digital commerce, omnichannel marketing, retail media and others — help brands and retailers of all sizes get products into the hands of consumers, wherever they shop. As a trusted partner and problem solver, we help our clients sell more while spending less. Headquartered in Irvine, California, we have offices throughout North America and strategic investments in select markets throughout Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe and Latin America through which we serve the global needs of multinational, regional and local manufacturers and retailers. For more information, visit www.advantagesolutions.net.

About Crisp

Crisp, the market leader in Collaborative Commerce, leverages the power of the cloud to connect and normalize disparate data sources to provide real-time insights and trends. Hundreds of brands, retailers, and distributors use Crisp to manage supply more efficiently, reduce waste and skyrocket profitability. Learn more at www.gocrisp.com

News Media Contacts:

Crisp:

Katie Padilla

202-878-8315

crispteam@padillaco.com

Dana Miller

SVP Marketing

Dana.miller@gocrisp.com

Advantage Solutions:

Peter Frost

VP Corporate Communications

peter.frost@advantagesolutions.net

press@advantagesolutions.net

Source: Advantage Solutions Inc.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0b02e1ba-2cdb-4e15-8469-0d102f69e45b