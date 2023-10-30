Paris, October 30, 2023

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM OCTOBER 23 TO 27, 2023

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from October 23 to 27, 2023.

Name of Issuer Identification code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identification code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (quantity of shares) Average Weighted daily acquisition price Identification code of the Market REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 23/10/2023 FR0010451203 31 501 18,5214 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 23/10/2023 FR0010451203 9 500 18,4065 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 23/10/2023 FR0010451203 4 677 18,4043 TQEX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 23/10/2023 FR0010451203 4 322 18,2800 AQEU REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 24/10/2023 FR0010451203 47 277 18,5857 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 24/10/2023 FR0010451203 11 071 18,5383 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 24/10/2023 FR0010451203 4 652 18,5315 TQEX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 25/10/2023 FR0010451203 50 000 18,4341 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 25/10/2023 FR0010451203 16 278 18,3949 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 25/10/2023 FR0010451203 6 449 18,3932 TQEX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 25/10/2023 FR0010451203 7 273 18,3989 AQEU REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 26/10/2023 FR0010451203 26 322 18,4212 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 26/10/2023 FR0010451203 4 998 18,3829 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 27/10/2023 FR0010451203 8 964 18,6240 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 27/10/2023 FR0010451203 2 781 18,5810 CEUX

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section

- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

