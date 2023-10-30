Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares

Paris, October 30, 2023

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
FROM OCTOBER 23 TO 27, 2023         

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from October 23 to 27, 2023.

Name of IssuerIdentification code of the IssuerDay of the transactionIdentification code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (quantity of shares)Average Weighted daily acquisition priceIdentification code of the Market
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6223/10/2023FR001045120331 501 18,5214XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6223/10/2023FR00104512039 500 18,4065CEUX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6223/10/2023FR00104512034 677 18,4043TQEX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6223/10/2023FR00104512034 322 18,2800AQEU
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6224/10/2023FR001045120347 277 18,5857XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6224/10/2023FR001045120311 071 18,5383CEUX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6224/10/2023FR00104512034 652 18,5315TQEX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6225/10/2023FR001045120350 000 18,4341XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6225/10/2023FR001045120316 278 18,3949CEUX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6225/10/2023FR00104512036 449 18,3932TQEX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6225/10/2023FR00104512037 273 18,3989AQEU
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6226/10/2023FR001045120326 322 18,4212XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6226/10/2023FR00104512034 998 18,3829CEUX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6227/10/2023FR00104512038 964 18,6240XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6227/10/2023FR00104512032 781 18,5810CEUX

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

