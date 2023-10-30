SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. of an Investigation and Potential Class Action Lawsuit – (NASDAQ: SPRY)

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.:



On September 19, 2023, ARS announced it received from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) a Complete Response Letter (CRL) concerning ARS’ “neffy.” “Neffy” is a nasally administered epinephrine dose used in cases of severe allergic reactions. The CRL indicated ARS must complete additional studies on “neffy” before the FDA can consider further the drug’s approval. In particular, the FDA indicated ARS must provide data concerning repeated doses of nasal epinephrine in individuals experiencing allergic reactions. Following this news, ARS’ stock price fell by $4.52 per share, or approximately 61% to close at $2.92 per share.

Due to the forgoing, The Gross Law Firm is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of certain ARS investors. If you incurred a loss on your SPRY investment, please contact us using the link below to discuss your rights.

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/ars-loss-submission-form/?id=53353&from=3

