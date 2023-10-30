Publication of the 2023 half-year results
and financial report postponed
Cannes, October 30, 2023 at 5:45 pm
Tonner Drones (FR001400H2X4 - ALTD) announces the postponement of the publication of its Half-Year results and Financial Report due to constraints arising from the change of governance on June 5, 2023.
The publication of the 2023 half-year results and financial report should take place no later than December 22, 2023.
About Tonner Drones: Tonner Drones (formerly Delta Drone) develops drones and associated technologies for the defense and homeland security sectors. It is also a recognized international player in the sector of civilian drones for professional use. It develops a range of professional solutions based on drone technology, as well as all associated services that form a complete value chain.
Tonner Drones shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR001400H2X4).
More information on www.tonnerdrones.com
