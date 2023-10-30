Global Cellulosic Advanced Biofuels Market Size & Trends

Brooklyn, New York, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global cellulosic advanced biofuels market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2023 to 2028.



Global cellulosic advanced biofuels market growth is driven by the increasing demand for renewable fuel sources, sustainability, and technological advancements.

Key Market Trends

The growth of the global cellulosic advanced biofuels market is propelled by the ever-growing global demand for sustainable and renewable fuel sources, which has prompted significant investments and initiatives in the biofuel industry. This heightened demand is a direct response to the increasing environmental concerns and the urgent need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Furthermore, the advancements in technology within the sector have enabled the efficient conversion of cellulosic feedstocks, such as agricultural residues, grasses, and wood, into advanced biofuels, fostering a more sustainable and eco-friendly energy landscape.

The surge in research and development activities aimed at enhancing the efficiency and scalability of cellulosic biofuel production has been instrumental in driving the market forward. Technological innovations have led to the development of robust and cost-effective processes for the conversion of cellulosic materials into high-quality biofuels, thereby promoting the widespread adoption of these eco-friendly alternatives in various industries and applications. As the global focus on sustainability intensifies and the demand for renewable energy sources continues to rise, the global cellulosic advanced biofuels market is expected to witness sustained growth and play an increasingly significant role in the global energy transition.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Cellulosic Advanced Biofuels Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

As per the application outlook, the transportation segment is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period

As per the type outlook, the cellulosic ethanol segment is anticipated to be the largest segment during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America is analyzed to hold the largest share of the global market during the forecast period of 2023-2028

The key players operating in the market are POET, LLC, Abengoa Bioenergy, DuPont, GranBio, INEOS Bio, DSM, Beta Renewables, LanzaTech, Fiberight, Qetros, CoolPlanet, Mascoma Corporation, Cobalt Technologies, Amryis Biotechnologies, Gevo, Inc., and Green Biologics, among others





By Source (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Agricultural Residues

Forest Residues

Municipal Solid Waste (MSW)

Energy Crops

By Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Cellulosic Ethanol

Cellulosic Butanol

Cellulosic Diesel

Biomethane

By Application (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Transportation

Aviation

Power Generation

Industrial Processes

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of Centra & South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa





